Southampton and NYC resident, and last summer’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée host, Rosanna Scotto — best known as co-host of FOX 5’s Good Day New York — was among the esteemed honorees to receive an award at Schneps Media’s Power Women of Manhattan event on Thursday, March 24 at Bryant Park Grill.

Scotto spoke about the experience during a special segment on her show Friday. “I got to meet so many nice people,” Scotto said during the broadcast where she also ran footage and interviews from the evening. Of course, being the consummate Power Woman she is, Scotto not only enjoyed her time as an honoree, she arrived with cameras rolling and mic in hand.

Among her interviewees, Scotto spoke with Schneps Media’s very own Power Woman, owner Vicki Schneps who happily touted her own success. “I just start with one newspaper and now Schneps Media owns 88, that’s true,” Schneps told Scotto, adding, “But that’s all because of hard work — you know that Rosanna — and passion. And I think if you have passion for what you do, I feel you never work a day in your life.”

Scotto said she, too, loves her work. “Otherwise you wouldn’t be able to get up at the time that we get up every day.”

NY Attorney General Letitia James, who also won an award, attended the event, and shouted out Scotto and her “tough questions” during her acceptance speech.

Power Women of Manhattan honors those fearless females who make Manhattan the thriving and vibrant place it is to work, live and do business. When women support women, amazing things happen. Schneps Media’s goal is to bring together the most extraordinary women to connect, support one another, do business and build community.

One hundred percent of the evening’s raffle proceeds went to Urban Resource Institute, which provides shelter and services to domestic violence survivors and homeless families in more than 20 sites across New York City, along with prevention and intervention programs.

Along with her well recognized work on Good Day NY, Scotto is a food and wine enthusiast who owns, with her family, Fresco by Scotto, a midtown Manhattan Italian restaurant that has for 28 years attracted stars, power brokers and loyal customers.