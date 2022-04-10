Consider Adopting an East End Shelter Pet This April

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is home to thousands of dogs, cats and other pets — some living in luxury, others still waiting for someone to notice them at local shelters. If your home and heart are open to welcoming a furry new family member and showing them the good life, consider adopting one of these adorable creatures or looking into the other animals available for adoption at East End shelters.

Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (photos above)

102 Old Riverhead Road West, Hampton Bays. 631-728-7387, [email protected], southamptonanimalshelter.com

Toby: One-year-old Toby was rescued from a local municipal shelter, and before that he was living in poor conditions where he was neglected. Toby is hand-shy and needs a patient, gentle person to love him. He would benefit from a fenced-in yard with lots of exercise. He is working on his leash manners and potty training, but he knows multiple commands such as sit, down, come, drop and stay. Toby would do best in the home as an only dog and would prefer older children, if any. Adoption fee: $150

Barney: Barney is a cute little short coat Chihuahua looking for a calm and comfy home. Sadly, he had to be returned to SASF after his loving owner died and the rest of the family was unable to take him in. Now 7 years old, Barney loves cuddles, going for relaxing strolls and a good game of tug-of-war. He is a pal to other dogs but prefers to be the one and only in the home; where he can get all the undivided attention he deserves. Adoption fee: $75

Sevee-Jean: This little meatball is Sevee-Jean, a 2-year-old terrier / American pit bull. This lovely lady needs a human to spoil her rotten. She is strong and needs a strong owner willing to work on her leash manners and reactivity on leash. She would love a family willing to exercise her. Sevee-Jean would like to be the only dog in the home and would do best with kids 8 years and older. Adoption fee: $150

Winifred: Winifred is a beautiful 1-year-old lionhead rabbit looking for a loving home. Word among the dogs, cats and chickens at SASF is that she is a bit sassy with other rabbits, so she would be best as the only bun in the home. For anyone seeking their one and only rabbit, Winifred is your girl! And no, she’s nobody’s Easter present — serious pet parents only. Adoption fee: $50

Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF)

124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-0400 ext.203, [email protected], arfhamptons.org

Phoebe: Phoebe is a sassy tabby of a certain age, 16, who is ready to become an Instagram star (though she claims TikTok is where the cool cats are). Phoebe is bossy, vocal and affectionate. She’ll crash Zoom meeting and send emails before you’re finished typing. She’ll set your priorities straight, and prove herself as the cat you’ve always needed in your life. Adoption fee: $0

Sahteene: Four-year-old Sahteene is a beautiful white Shepherd mix who is very smart and a bit silly. She is affectionate, and bonds quickly with people but, she prefers to be your one and only pet in the household. She knows her basic commands and wants to learn more. Sahteene is a great dog and will need a patient and understanding owner who can continue her training at home. Give this girl a chance, and she’ll repay you in love. Adoption fee: $200

Misty: Misty is a darling 10-year-old cat who came to ARF from a city shelter, but she definitely prefers the quiet life. Most days you will find her perched up high in a cat tree bird watching. This past year, Misty was diagnosed with allergies, but with help from the Kit Kat Fund, ARF’s medical team worked diligently to stabilize her condition through medication and diet. Who knows, in a different environment, her condition could disappear. Adoption fee: $0

Smokey Joe: This adorable 8-year-old boy has an impeccable memory and bonds deeply with people he knows. Smokey Joe is up on all his basic commands, and he is known to enjoy hiking trails in the woods, going to the beach or just a joyride in the car! Smokey Joe has been at ARF for far too long and the ARF staff continues to work with him on his fear of strangers. Once Smokey Joe gets used to a new routine with new people, he will make a for a loving and loyal best friend. Adoption fee: $200

Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue

Sagaponack. [email protected], gimmeshelteranimalrescue.org

Felix: The 7-month-old Felix loves attention and affection from adults and older kids and just wants to be by humans’ sides all of the time. He also adores playing with the dogs in his foster home so his ideal home is with another young playful dog friend he can play with in a fenced yard. He’s potty trained, crate trained, knows the tricks sit and paw, and he is great at fetch (and snuggles). Adoption fee: $500

Beau: Beau is a 19-week-old hound mix pup. He is super sweet and friendly with cats and other dogs. He’s very loving and loyal, a good listener and cuddler, and is doing well with potty training. Adoption fee: $675

Kiki: At 9 months old, Kiki is extraordinarily smart, sensitive and pays close attention to the humans and world around her. She is sweet and very eager to please her human friends, watching and waiting to lovingly accommodate them (and perhaps be rewarded with a belly rub). She loves to run and play and is definitely high-energy, so she will need a family with an active lifestyle to provide her with plenty of exercise. She is a quick learner and has already mastered many commands. Adoption fee: $500

Sadie: Sadie is a super sweet Labrador retriever rescued from an overcrowded breeder. She is approximately 4–5 years old and enjoys walks on a leash. As a pooch who loves attention, Sadie may do best as an only dog. Adoption fee: $500

North Fork Animal Welfare League

269 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-765-1811, [email protected], northforkanimalwelfareleague.org

Mouse: Mouse came in as an owner surrender. He is very shy but is a curious adult cat that’s already been house trained. He loves exploring the cat room when things are quiet and gets along great with all of the other cats. Adoption fee: $60

Bruno: We need to talk about Bruno — just look at that smile! Between his pearly whites, charming face and gorgeous brown and white coat, he’s the kind of dog a family will likely end up taking thousands of photos of, so it may be a good idea to factor some additional cloud storage space into the cost of this good boy. In addition to great looks, this charismatic adult mixed breed is brave, curious and so very affectionate. Adoption fee: $175

Nettie: Maybe she’s born with it, actually, Nettie is definitely born with those luscious locks. This large Labradoodle mix adult is as curly as can be! Beneath those bangs are soulful eyes that reveal her disposition: friendly, affectionate, gentle, playful and smart. Adoption fee: $175

Branson: One look at Branson, and it’s clear he’s got what it takes for a successful modeling career. This handsome adult Australian cattle dog and blue heeler mix could sell a perm to a poodle with that piercing stare. And his personality is ideal, as well: friendly, affectionate, playful, smart and curious. Adoption fee: $175

Bideawee

118 Old Country Road, Westhampton. 816-262-8133, [email protected], bideawee.org

JP: This handsome man, who celebrated his 8th birthday last week, is named JP! He is every bit as sweet with his beloved friends as he is irresistible. A man who loves to follow his nose, he is known to take the trails of Westhampton by storm! When not out and about, you can expect to find this snack connoisseur enjoying a dessert of tasty cheese or chicken, or having a snooze on the sofa. He is seeking a patient home, with older children and no other animals, that will help him to feel safe. Adoption fee: $0

Riley: This beautiful and unique-looking 9-year-old lady is named Riley. Donning a caramel and chocolate brindle coat, and eyes like melted brownies, she can make you fall head over heels in love! Riley is seeking a loving and jubilant adult-only home that has the gusto for a spirited lady. New people make her nervous, so she’ll need her future family to let her get cozy with them at her own pace. She’d also be best as the only four-legged family member in the home. Adoption fee: $185

Jasmine: Introducing the beautiful Jasmine! This gorgeous 9-year-old girl arrived to Bideawee over seven months ago, after her mommy tragically died. Shortly thereafter, she lost the only home she’d ever known. Jasmine is a sweet but shy and bashful senior pooch. This beauty is seeking a loving, patient family, with older children who can provide the patience and TLC that she so deserves! A home with other dogs is on a case-by-case basis, but she seems to do well with kitties. Adoption fee: $0

Clarabelle: This beautiful 3-year-old kitty is named Clarabelle. She recently came to Bideawee with some some of her kittens. Clarabelle is a sweet, but shy and bashful kitty, that is looking for a gentle family who will give her the time she deserves to adjust. Adoption fee: $150