Hamptons, NYC and Palm Beach resident, TV personality and author Bill Boggs and four other local authors are taking part in a group book signing event in Palm Beach next week, where he will sign copies of his book The Adventures of Spike the Wonder Dog.

Classic Bookshop of Palm Beach is sponsoring the author meet and greet and book signing at Brintz Gallery (375 South County Road, South Palm Beach) on Thursday, April 28 at 5 p.m. This special evening brings five South Florida authors together to share their recent works in a lively discussion with visitors. Proceeds from book sales will go to supporting local charitable organizations.

Along with Boggs, participating authors include Boggs, Max Ansbacher, Martin Sosnoff, Chris Kellogg, and Lenny Ackerman, who will speak about their works that cover a wide range of topics such as humor/fiction, memoir, advice and collected essays.

About the Authors & Their Books

Bill Boggs

The Adventures of Spike the Wonder Dog

A hilarious satire of media and human foibles, inspired by the author’s long career in television, and a dog he loved. “This one is made for the big screen,” wrote the New York Daily News.

Max Ansbacher

A Practical Guide to Happiness

Happiness is within reach of everyone, and there are simple things you can do each day to feel and hold onto the happiness that you seek.

Martin Sosnoff

Train to Outslug the Market

Essential advice for sharpening your financial skills from one of Wall Street’s leaders for more than 60 years, and now a regular columnist for Forbes magazine.

Chris Kellogg

My Mother Shoots Elephants

A memoir by a member of one of Palm Beach’s storied families and their role in wildlife conservation, interwoven with details of Palm Beach Society in its heyday.

Lenny Ackerman

Here Back East

“Simple, profound, intimate. You gave me a lovely couple of hours reading aloud to my wife,” says Michael Wolff, bestselling author, journalist, and two-time recipient of the National Magazine Award.

Classic Bookshop is an independently owned and operated bookstore located in Palm Beach (310 S County Road). They have been serving the area for over 40 years and offer the largest selection of autographed books in Palm Beach County. Visit classicbookshop.com or call 561-655-2485 for more information.

Learn more about Brintz Gallery at brintzgallery.com or call 561-469-7771.