As a supermodel, Christie Brinkley has worn uncomfortable clothes for many photo shoots, but the Bridgehampton resident says wearing her Lemur costume on The Masked Singer was one of her biggest challenges.

“My tail, which looks like a fluffy feathery thing, was actually more like having a telephone pole strapped to my body. It was very heavy,” Brinkley told People magazine. “And my shoes were inside my pants. So my shoes were not very comfortable. They were quite excruciating in fact.”

Brinkley only lasted for one round, singing Carole King‘s “I Feel the Earth Move,” on the Fox competition show before taking her Lemur mask off and revealing herself to the always insanely excited audience and judges on Wednesday, March 30.

Judge Ken Jeong (Community) actually guessed Brinkley was the Lemur during her performance, so everyone was shocked when he turned out to be correct.

It’s unlikely the difficult video clues helped. Among the hints was a “Hart” magazine — apparently referencing Brinkley’s Broadway role as Roxie Hart in Chicago — a guitar lamp as almost imperceptible nod to her appearance in the National Lampoon’s Vacation movie (get it: LAMPoon), also hinted by the red Ferrari on the magazine cover, because she drove a red Ferrari in Vacation. She revealed a rolling stone at the end of the video, which could have been about her marriage to ex-husband Billy Joel, maybe, but why guitars and rolling stones instead of something piano related? They don’t make it easy.

After the reveal, Brinkley shared her experience on Instagram, telling fans that her tail was not only big, it was, in fact, the biggest tail in the show’s history, and she “could barely lift it.” In another IG post, the supermodel went on to say she had food poisoning the night before her performance, but added, “the show must go on!” Continuing to recount her experience, Brinkley said, “navigating the staircase with my blinding big head took all my energy so it was really hard to get enough air to to push that song out!”

Despite the complaints, Brinkley said she had a great time and thanked the show for the opportunity.

The Masked Singer Season 7 continues with Episode 5 on Wednesday, April 6 at 8 p.m.