Next Thursday is the Fifth of May, more commonly known as Cinco de Mayo, which means East End eateries will be serving up quite the fiesta! Here are a few hot spots offerings specials that you may want to check out.

La Fondita is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with several authentic specials, including tamal de pollo en salsa verde, tamal de puerco en salsa roja, tamal de rajas con queso, as well as a no-fuss basic tamal. 74 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. 631-267-8800, lafondita.net

Coche Comedor is celebrating with festive a la carte dinner options: soft shell crab gordita, roast suckling pig and chocoflan. 74A Montauk Highway, Amagansett. 631-267-5709, cochecomedor.com

North Fork Doughnut Company is bringing the sweetness to Cinco de Mayo with a special box featuring six limited-edition flavors: churro, piñata, dulce de leche, spicy mango, margarita and chili chocolate cake. Order online and pick up your box on May 5. 100 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

Bridgehampton Inn Restaurant is hosting a Cinco de Mayo fiesta prix fixe from 5:30–9 p.m., which includes a poblano pepper soup, Nantucket Bay scallops ceviche, enchiladas de mole Oaxaca, halibut on pipián sauce and cinnamon churros with dulce de leche for $95. Sides of guacamole, pico de gallo, rajas poblanas and skillet Mexican street corn. Order takeout or place your dinner reservation by emailing [email protected] or calling ahead. 2266 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3660, loavesandfishes.us/bridgehampton-inn-restaurant

For some, holidays like St. Patrick’s Day and Cinco de Mayo are an excuse to cut loose and down a few drinks, so Union Burger Bar‘s serendipitously timed May 5 Tap Takeover may be just what you’re looking for. Enjoy beers from The Drowned Lands Brewery and appetizer specials from 5 p.m. to the 10 p.m. close. 40 Bowden Square Southampton.631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com

If you’re in the mood for margaritas this Cinco de Mayo, you’ll want to seek out the best the area has to offer. Crowned this year’s Dan’s Best of the Best Margarita winners, K Pasa in the Hamptons and Pearl Restaurant & Bar on the North Fork have just what you need. Trust the crown. K Pasa: 2 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-800-8226, 1-800-taco.com. Pearl Restaurant & Bar: 409 Main Street, Greenport. 631-333-2888, pearlrestaurant409.square.site