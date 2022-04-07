Dan’s Cover Artist Carol Luz Talks Dogs & Ice Cream

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In honor of this issue’s special Pets section of Dan’s Papers, the cover features the art of Carol Luz, known for her delightful depictions of her dogs and their friends. Here, she discusses her muse, warm weather inspirations and more.

Tell our readers about this piece’s title, inspiration and creation.

This piece is called “Ice Cream Time!” The three pooches spent all day at the beach and decided to go into town to the local ice cream shop. It’s one of their favorite things to do after a long day of surfing. Bubba loves chocolate milkshakes. Snickers always gets two big scoops of strawberry and vanilla ice cream. Concetta likes mint chocolate chip.

Growing up we used to do the same thing. Spend the day at the beach and then head into town to the local ice cream shop and get some ice cream — then head home.

What is it about dogs that continues to inspire you creatively?

What inspires my creativity with painting dogs is their expressions! I’m always wondering what they are thinking about. One day Elroy was overly affectionate, pawing me, kissing me, sitting on top of me. I thought how cute, Elroy is being a snuggle bunny. Then I realized my husband was in the kitchen cooking. Whenever one of us is in the kitchen cooking, Elroy becomes very clingy because he doesn’t like the sound of the smoke alarm. Which goes off often.

Tell our readers about your dogs and what adventures they’ve been getting up to lately.

My dogs, Judy and Elroy, have been acting like the “Dog Mafia” of our neighborhood. As soon as I let them outside, they start barking and then all the other dogs in the area bark back. If they don’t like you — watch out, they will take you out. Especially, if you are a cat or a squirrel. Fuhgeddaboudit.

Judy has a little crush on this Rottweiler named Bruno, who lives on the hill above us. They are always yapping with each other and knocking over garbage cans together. It takes me forever to get her to come inside when Bruno is out. And then we have a young dog, new to the neighborhood, Gringo. He’s a poodle mix. Judy and Elroy haven’t decided if they like him yet. He’s still considered a newbie. They don’t trust him fully yet.

If you could keep any animal as a pet (assuming it’s safe/pleasant for both of you), what animal would you choose?

You have to ask? The animal I would choose for a pet would be a dog. Actually, I would love to have many dogs. I would have Jack Russells, bull terriers, corgis, Boston terriers, fox terriers — Cesar Milan would be my neighbor — most definitely.

OK, back to art. How do your inspirations and creative process change as the weather gets warmer?

As the weather gets warmer, I like to do more paintings of dogs doing summertime human things. I’m not much of a winter person. I prefer the beach to snow. My creative process stays the same.

What is one artistic hope or goal you have for this summer or this year?

My one artistic hope/goal for this year is to be represented by an art gallery. At some point I would love to paint full-time. Right now, I’m building up my inventory of paintings, working on my website and trying to learn about the business of art.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or additional info?

Thank you for viewing my artwork. I hope it brought a smile to your face!

I can be reached at [email protected]. My websites are dailypaintworks.com/artists/carol-luz-13802 and carolluzart.com. Framed prints can be purchased at Mustique in Westhampton Beach.