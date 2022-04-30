Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Restaurateurs feed Ukrainian refugees, K Pasa and Kissaki and other area eateries open for the season and more news bites from the East End “Food Seen.”

Did you know that Mark Smith, managing partner of Honest Management (Nick & Toni’s, Rowdy Hall, TownLine BBQ, La Fondita and Coche Comedor) spent two weeks feeding Ukrainian refugees in Poland who have been displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine? He suggests donating to Chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen.

K Pasa in Sag Harbor opposite Long Wharf offers Taco Tuesday with selections such asado chicken, Baja fish, carnitas, shrimp al pastor, black bean falafel, halloumi, and the eatery’s signature Sloppy Rizo. K Pasa also has an exclusive Tuesday cocktail, the blueberry goddess, with gin, lime juice, fresh blueberries, mint, cucumber and soda water.

Kissaki in Water Mill has officially launched its third season on the East End. In Japanese, “kissaki” translates to “tip of a blade” or “knife point,” which is fitting since sushi chefs take their knives very seriously, and at Kissaki the fish is taken just as seriously. With its own fishery and wildlife license, the restaurant gets most of its fish directly from Japan, and deals with fishermen from California, Montauk, the Outer Banks and Gloucester Bay. The 18-seat omakase counter in Water Mill, where the sushi chef serves guests directly piece-by-piece, has two menu options — eight nigiri pieces plus miso soup and a handroll for $75, and 12 pieces plus miso soup and a handroll for $115. A full menu of Japanese specialties is also available in the Kissaki dining room and outdoor patio. Kissaki Water Mill is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. and, starting May 30, will be open seven days a week.

Bits & Bites:

BuddhaBerry, the popular frozen yogurt spot in Sag Harbor, has reopened after a winter hiatus. … Duryea’s in Montauk reopens May 12 and Duryea’s in Orient reopens May 19.

Food Quote: “Oh, how I love Italian food. / I eat it all the time, / not just ’cause how good it tastes / but ’cause how good it rhymes.” ~ Shel Silverstein, poet

