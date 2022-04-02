Food Seen: R.aire Opening, Amber Waves Farm Shares & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hampton Maid goes beyond breakfast with R.aire, Amber Waves Farm shares are available for summer, Taste the Greats in coming and more nibbles from the East End “Food Seen.”

R.aire at The Hampton Maid is opening its doors for the first time on Friday, April 1. Chef Alex Bujoreanu has created a Spanish influenced menu featuring tapas and authentic paella, as well as local fish and seafood. The menu is complimented with a curated global wine list and custom craft cocktails. Dinner service will be offered Tuesday through Saturday, 5:30–9:30 p.m. along with The Hampton Maid’s popular six-course chef tasting menu, served Friday and Saturday, which changes weekly.

Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett is now offering small shares (six to nine items) in addition to full shares. This year, they are also offering add-on shares consisting of homemade soups, pesto, salad dressings and more. They have full and small share pricing with nine various lengths of terms — Memorial Day through Thanksgiving, one for the month of August, another from July Fourth through Labor Day. And in case you wonder, they follow the organic regulations outlined in the Northeast Organic Farmers Association Pledge, using sustainable soil-building practice and natural fertilizers. They do not use synthetic fertilizers, pesticides or herbicides.

Ready to mingle and munch again? Well, get your tickets now to Taste the Greats on April 21 on the waterfront at The Piermont in Babylon. Meet top South Shore chefs and taste their creations while enjoying views of Great South Bay, vino and live music. General admission tickets include unlimited tastings, unlimited wine, cocktails and craft beer from 7–9 p.m. VIP tickets include all the above with exclusive tastings and sips as well as an afterparty from 9–10 p.m. TastetheGreats.com

Did You Know That: The Montauk Circle is open for lunch and dinner? Look for surf ‘n’ turf on Thursdays, Rock ‘n’ Bingo on Wednesdays (with unlimited chili and cornbread for $10) and taco ‘n’ margarita Tuesdays featuring six fish or veggie tacos and a pitcher of house margaritas for $50.

Food Quote of the Week: “I was eating in a Chinese restaurant downtown. There was a dish called Mother and Child Reunion. It’s chicken and eggs. And I said, I gotta use that one.” – Paul Simon

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!