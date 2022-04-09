Food Seen: Wine Workshops, Top Hops Beer & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Explore wine at Rowdy Hall workshops, grab a pint from the Half Pint, taste Banoffee Pie ice cream and more yummy foodie news bites from the East End “Food Seen.”

Rowdy Hall has announced their new Wine Wednesday Workshops in collaboration with Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits. Spearheaded by Honest Man Hospitality beverage director and certified sommelier Chimene Visser Macnaughton, the new weekly wine workshops will feature certification-level tasting flights with a designated theme each Wednesday this spring from 5:30–7 p.m. Light snacks will be provided and RSVPs are highly recommended. Classes are $25 per session in advance, $30 at the door (space permitting) or you can pre-pay $200 for all eight classes and receive a complimentary $25 Honest Man gift card for use at any Honest Man property: Rowdy Hall, Nick & Toni’s, La Fondita, Coche Comedor or TownLine BBQ. These all-levels seminars are offered spring and fall, February through May and October through December. To participate, sign up at rowdyhall.com.

The award-winning Top Hops Beer Shop is heading to the Hamptons and the North Fork in a vintage-inspired tap truck, the Half Pint. A unique beer-obsessed hybrid brand, Top Hops is going mobile for the 2022 season with a three-wheeled Piaggio Ape Classic imported from Italy. Developed by the makers of Vespa, the scooter was designed at the end of World War II as a transport solution in economically depressed Italy that could handle the tricky small Italian roads with light delivery items. The retro-style mobile bar specializes in serving high quality draft beer curated for each party or event. Every Half Pint rental booking is customized and tailored to each customer’s needs. The professional team provides the tap truck featuring up to six taps of craft beers, drinkware, educated bartenders, setup, breakdown and everything in between. The option to add wine, Champagne or cider is also available, both on tap and by the bottle. Look for local beers and ales to be offered along with some surprises.

Loaves & Fishes has announced a tasty new ice cream flavor of the month for April: Banoffee Pie (Banana-Toffee Pie). It’s described as a roasted banana ice cream with flakes of pie crust and toffee swirled in.

Reminder: Get your tickets now to Taste the Greats on April 21 on the waterfront at The Piermont in Babylon. Meet top South Shore chefs and taste their creations while enjoying views of the Great South Bay, vino and live music. General admission tickets include unlimited tastings and unlimited wine, cocktails and craft beer from 7–9 p.m. VIP tickets include all of the above with exclusive tastings and sips, as well as an afterparty from 9–10 p.m.

Food Quote: “A recipe has no soul. You, as the cook, must bring the soul to the recipe.” ~ Thomas Keller, Michelin-star chef and proprietor of The French Laundry

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email [email protected]!