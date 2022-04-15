Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Find live shows, outdoor adventures, enriching activities, art exhibitions and more in the Hamptons this Easter Weekend and beyond, April 15–21, 2022.

And if you’re feeling the holiday spirit, check out our complete schedule of East End Easter egg hunts through Easter Sunday, April 17.

LIVE SHOWS

Certain Moves at Wölffer

Friday, April 15, 5–8 p.m.

Don’t miss live music in the Wölffer Estate tasting room. Certain Moves is a jazz trio with a catchy sound.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

TJ Fox at Cowfish

Friday, April 15, 6–9 p.m.

Enjoy the uplifting guitar stylings of TJ Fox at Cowfish, where you can drink in the heavenly views along with the tunes while sampling all of the delicious seafood at Cowfish.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

All-Star Comedy

Saturday, April 16, 8 p.m.

New York comedian Joseph Vecsey, hailed as one of Comedy Central’s “comics to watch,” continues the 12th annual season of All-Star Comedy with a show featuring comedians Jamie Roberts, Linette Palladino and Max May.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Black Tie Brass at The Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, April 16, 10 p.m.

Enjoy the inspiring sounds of Black Tie Brass, known for combining the presence of a New Orleans brass band with the sound of a funk band. The group draws from influences that include jazz, hip-hop and R&B. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased ahead of time.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Film Screening: Gigi

Monday, April 18, 12–2 p.m.

Join the East Hampton Library for a screening of this 1958 classic in the Baldwin Room. The story focuses on Gigi, a precocious young woman learning the ways of high society, and Gaston, a Parisian playboy who is enjoying his carefree lifestyle.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Seal Walk at Cupsogue Beach

Saturday, April 16, 9 a.m.

Take a walk in the invigorating spring air while you photograph and learn about Long Island’s seals. Registration is required. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

975 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach. cresli.org

Easter Sunrise Service at the Beach

Sunday, April 17, 6–6:30 a.m.

Celebrate Easter Sunday with the First Presbyterian Church of East Hampton and the sunrise at the glorious Main Beach Pavilion.

101 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton. 631-324-0711, fpceh.org

Sagaponack Sunset Electric Bike Experience

Tuesday, April 19, 3–5 p.m.

Meet at the Village parking lot at 99 School Street to get fitted for your Royal Dutch Gazelle electric bike. You’ll then enjoy a 14-mile guided tour to the pavilion at Sagg Main Beach, followed by the historical street racing route of the vintage Bridgehampton Car Race.

99 School Street Parking Lot, Bridgehampton. 631-657-2200, electricbikesagogo.com

ENRICHING PROGRAMS

Passover @ Home at Nick & Toni’s

Available for pickup Friday, April 15, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

A Hamptons favorite for all things edible, Nick & Toni’s has you covered for Passover with a full meal that includes matzo ball soup, a salad, an entree and dessert. Re-heating instructions are included and orders must be placed online ahead of time.

136 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Community Seder

Friday, April 15, 5:45–10:30 p.m.

Enjoy a community Seder, which will take place at Chabad of the Hamptons on the first Seder night. The evening will include pre-Seder snacks, candle lighting and dinner.

17 Woods Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, [email protected], chabadofthehamptons.com

ARF’s Pet Food Pantry

Saturday, April 16, 12–3 p.m.

The Petco in Bridgehampton will be open for both donations and distribution of pet food. Unopened cans of both wet and dry dog food are accepted; and there is a particular need for cat food.

2044 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-539-0400, arfhamptons.org

Easter at Southampton Inn

Sunday, April 17, 7 a.m.–3 p.m.

Enjoy a special a la carte menu or traditional specials at Claude’s at the Southampton Inn. There’s also an egg hunt if you want to bring the kiddies along.

91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

Easter Sunday at Topping Rose House

Sunday, April 17, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Enjoy a lovely afternoon or evening at the Topping Rose House, where a fixed menu includes an appetizer, entree, dessert and drink. Children can look forward to a visit from the Easter Bunny as well as egg hunts at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-808-2000, toppingrosehouse.com

Fiber Arts Meet-Up

Monday, April 18, 1–2:30 p.m.

If you crochet, stitch, knit or embroider, you won’t want to miss your opportunity to meet up with fellow thread-lovers at the John Jermain Memorial Library. The crafting, chatting and sharing will take place in the Lower Level Program Room.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

The Synagogues of Long Island

Monday, April 18, 6:30 p.m.

Head on over to the Rogers Memorial Library for this special presentation by historian Brad Kolodny, author of Seeking Sanctuary: 125 Years of Synagogues on Long Island. He has visited and documented every current and former synagogue on Long Island and has a passion for little-known facts about the local Jewish community.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Zumba Gold

Tuesday, April 19, 10–11 a.m.

Zumba uses dance and upbeat music to help burn calories. This event focuses on the special needs of seniors in the Meeting Room AB of the Westhampton Free Library.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

The Cold War on Long Island

Thursday, April 21, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Don’t miss journalist Karl Grossman and historian Christopher Verga as they share information about missile bases on Long Island and the opening of an Army laboratory on Plum Island. Sign up ahead of time for Zoom info.

17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Rainforest Butterflies for Adults

Thursday, April 21, 7–8:30 p.m.

Join presenter Steve Fratello at the Hampton Bays Public Library and view spectacular butterfly and moth displays from all over the world. Fratello explored the world’s rainforests for approximately 1,000 days and led six major scientific expeditions for the Smithsonian and Field Museum.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6421, hamptonbayslibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Student Exhibition

Through April 24

View the work of more than 600 talented artists from regional schools on Eastern Long Island. The student exhibition is a 65-year tradition. Media includes painting, sculpture, drawing and textiles.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Maren Hassinger at Dia Bridgehampton

Through May 30

The work of Maren Hassinger spans five decades and examines the relationships between ecology, humanity and identity. She lived in East Hampton and taught at Stony Brook Southampton in the 1990s. This exhibition features fabric panels, photographs and bush sculptures.

23 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1476, diaart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.