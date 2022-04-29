What to Do on the North Fork This Week: April 30–May 5, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about for days of fun, culture and adventure on the North Fork this week, April 30–May 5, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

’70s Rock Parade & New Life Crisis Rock for Garrett

Saturday, April 30, 3–9 p.m.

Join ’70s Rock Parade & New Life Crisis for this celebration in order to raise money for Garrett’s Promise. The event will include live music, line dancing and food and beverages. All proceeds will go to Garrett’s Promise at Spirit’s Promise.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

We Rock U Roll 2022: Featuring G.E. Smith & Simon Kirke

Saturday, April 30, 8 p.m.

Spend a groovy evening with G.E. Smith, a former Saturday Night Live bandleader, sideman to Bob Dylan and lead guitarist for Hall & Oats. He will be joined by British drummer Simon Kirke from Bad Company and Free! You’ll enjoy a spectacular evening of blues and rock hits.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Women Making Waves

Saturday, April 30, 8 a.m.–12 noon

This empowering boating class was created just for women. You will learn about nautical terms, safety at sea and navigation basics.

62300 Main Road, Southold. [email protected], poemarine.com

The Immigrant Experience on the East End

Saturday, April 30, 9 a.m.–noon

Don’t miss your chance for a guided tour of the Hallockville Museum Farm as well as an overview of immigration on Long Island presented by local historians and retired history professors. Tickets are $50 for members and $65 for non-members.

6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-295-5292, hallockville.org

Southold Oyster Stand

Saturday, April 30, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss your first chance of the season to get your hands on fresh oysters, fruits and veggies at Deep Roots Farm. This organic, family-run farm is known for its clean food and friendly staff.

47685 NY-25, Southold. 631-745-7928, deeprootsfarmnofo.com

ENRICHING PROGRAMS

Spring Brunch Class

Saturday, April 30, 1 p.m.

Register ahead of time for specific instructions on joining this delectable Zoom opportunity with Chef Rob. You’ll learn to make marscapone and strawberry-stuffed French toast and blueberry scones with a sweet orange drizzle.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Paint & Sip May 2022

Sunday, May 1, 1–2:30 p.m.

Join Maggie from Wine of a Kind at Pindar Vineyards for this special session. You’ll get to hand-paint two wine glasses and all materials will be provided. The cost is $40.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Flower Wooden Welcome Sign

Thursday, May 5, 6–8 p.m.

If you love to design your own home accessories, you won’t want to miss this class at the Southold Library, where you’ll make a sweet, flowered window box and a welcome sign. There is a non-refundable material fee of $10.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Hearts & Souls

Opening Saturday, April 30

Don’t miss this exciting collection of the works of more than 20 artists at the William Ris Gallery. A portion of the sales will go to a recognized global organization benefiting those in need as a result of the war in Ukraine.

2491 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Unframed Exhibition

Through May 1

Don’t miss your last weekend to celebrate the opening of the Alex Ferrone Gallery’s spring season with the Unframed exhibition. It will feature works on paper, canvas and wood as well as small sculptures and ceramic creations. The gallery will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon–5 p.m. or whenever the open flag is flying.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.