Calendar 2021 Summer Preview

MAY: Dan’s Papers SculptTour

Now through September 7.

The SculptTour is both a rare opportunity to get close to works of art usually reserved for private galleries and sculpture gardens and also a chance to get to know the villages of the East End in a lovingly curated tour. Sculptures by artists such as the great Hans Van de Bovenkamp can be found from Riverhead to Westhampton Beach and all along Montauk Highway in the Hamptons. Visit the Louis K. Meisel Gallery website to view the interactive map of sculptures.

meiselgallery.com

Sun River Health Southampton Dinner

May 27, 6:30 p.m.

Support Sun River Health’s Southampton Health Center and their work to care for those throughout the greater East End area at a summer kickoff fundraiser at Southampton Social Club. Tickets are $200.

256 Elm Street, Southampton. sunriver.org/foundation/events

Secret Garden Tour

May 29, 2 p.m.

Shelter Island Historical Society will delve into the philosophy behind the one-acre garden near Coecles Harbor with its over 5,000 plants. A series of garden rooms take visitors on an extended journey making a full circle around the property, an ongoing experiment where ornamental and native, formal and wild are asked to harmonize through the seasonal drama of light, sound and scent. Registration is $30.

Shelter Island. shelterislandhistorical.org

Summer Kick-Off Cocktail Reception

May 29, 6 p.m.

The LGBT Network kicks off the summer season with its annual fundraiser at the Bridgehampton Tennis & Surf Club. Tickets are $500.

231 Mid Ocean Drive, Bridgehampton. lgbtnetwork.org

Mighty North Fork Triathlon

May 30.

While this is a great event for everyone, it is a particularly great race for first-time triathletes. It is a beautiful course with a calm bay swim then a mostly flat, scenic bike course and an equally scenic run. Held in the heart of the North Fork wine region, this event has something for athletes and spectators alike.

eventpowerli.com

JUNE: Everyday Heroes Virtual Dash

June 1–June 30.

This virtual walk/run/bike effort aims to unite Sun River Health staff and the community to keep healthy during social distancing, while supporting Sun River Health’s Employee Emergency Response Fund. Run, walk or ride wherever, whenever, indoors or out, just don’t forget to log your miles. Registration is $40.

sunriver.org/foundation/events

North Fork Dog Dock Diving Weekend

June 4–6.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company hosts their annual dog sock diving event to see which East End pup can leap the farthest into a pool of refreshing water.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. dockdogs.com

Becoming Dr. Ruth

June 4–27.

Live on the Bay Street Theater stage, Becoming Dr. Ruth is a humorous and heartfelt portrait detailing Dr. Ruth Westheimer’s remarkable journey to become a pioneer in the psychology of human sexuality and the world’s most famous sex therapist. Tony and Emmy Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh stars in this illuminating one-woman show, written by renowned playwright Mark St. Germain.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. baystreet.org

D-D-D Sale & Auction Benefit Gala

June 5.

Southampton Fresh Air Home’s 29th annual Decorators-Designers-Dealers Sale & Auction will be held as four separate, two-hour, limited-capacity shopping windows. As always, the fabulous furniture sale will feature designer furniture and rare antiques, gently used and new home furnishings, decorative accessories and much more. Expect a silent auction, cocktails and delicious treats throughout the day.

36 Barkers Island Road, Southampton. sfah.org

All Against Abuse Virtual Benefit

June 5, 6 p.m.

Join All Against Abuse in raising funds The Retreat and in celebrating the survivors and the life-changers who help them thrive. The star-studded guest list includes Ali Wentworth, Brooke Shields, Gloria Gaynor, Joy Behar and Alan Alda, with a special musical introduction. Registration is free but required.

allagainstabuse.org

LIAPA Tractor & Truck Show

June 6, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Witness large and small stationary operating (hit and miss) engine displays, tractor pulls and more at the annual Long Island Antique Power Association show.

5951 Sound Avenue, Northville. liapa.com

Sun River Health Charity Wine Tasting

June 11.

Partake in a very special evening at Claudio’s beautifully renovated restaurant and test your Long Island wine tasting knowledge. Proceeds from this event will support the Sun River Health Agricultural Workers’ Health Fund. Tickets are $100.

111 Main Street, Greenport. sunriver.org/foundation/events

Montauk Blessing of the Fleet

June 13, 5 p.m.

Standing aboard a Viking fleet vessel, the clergy will bless the boats as they pass town dock. They will then gather at the Harbor Buoy for the laying of the Remembrance Wreaths. The National Anthem will be sung by Renee Akkalam and taps will be by David DaSilva.

Montauk. montaukchamber.com

SHHS Garden Tour

June 19, 11:00 a.m.

Sag Harbor Historical Society has lined up tours of six beautiful and very different gardens around the village, as well as a tour of The Church. The garden tour starts at the Annie Cooper Boyd House, where you will be provided with a map of the tour sites and a look at the wonderful garden-related raffle items. Tickets are $60 in advance and $65 at the door.

174 Main Street Sag Harbor. sagharborhistorical.org

Shelter Island 10K & 5K Run/Walk

June 19, 5 p.m.

The annual race challenges runners of all ages and skill levels to run through Shelter Island to benefit Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center and the Shelter Island Run.

33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. shelterislandrun.com

SHM Art & Artisan Fair

June 19 & 20.

Join Southampton History Museum on the grounds of the Rogers Mansion in the heart of downtown Southampton for this special showcase of artists and artisans selling some of their best work. This event will be happening in conjunction with the museum’s Carriage House Shop where patrons can find unique and interesting antique pieces.

17Meeting House Lane, Southampton. southamptonhistory.org

WHBPAC Golf Tournament

June 21, 9 a.m.

Grab your clubs and drive the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center to success. Enjoy a beautiful day on the greens of the Westhampton Country Club. Following your round, get ready win big at the live auction. New this year, tennis players will also get to show off their A-game and partake in the fabulous cocktail party.

35 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach. whbpac.org

Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons: Guild Hall’s 90th Anniversary

June 24, 6:30–10 p.m.

Dan’s Papers and Guild Hall host the Chefs of the Hamptons to kick off Guild Hall’s 90th Anniversary at EHP Resort & Marina! Join us as we highlight the Hamptons’ most celebrated chefs in a once-in-a-lifetime evening of fine dining honoring Florence Fabricant, New York Times Food & Wine writer, Guild Hall Trustee and Academy of the Arts member. Guests will be dazzled by the breadth of culinary talent, and the all-star lineup of chefs from the finest Hamptons kitchens will fill the night with locally sourced signature dishes matched with exceptional wines and craft cocktails. From the curated cocktail hour with multiple hors d’oeuvres through the six-course pairing dinner and delicious desserts, Chefs of the Hamptons is always a highlight of the event season and the perfect way to kick off the summer.

295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton. DansTaste.com

Marine Basin Shark Tag Tournament

June 24–26.

In the 51st annual tournament, 150 boats will take to the Montauk Marine Basin to fish for a share of the $50,000 prize. The entry fee is $1,000.

426 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-5900, marinebasin.com

SAC Artisan Fair

June 26 & 27, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Explore the wares and works of artists, sculptors, ceramicists, jewelers, photographers and artisans at this two-day artisan fair on Southampton Arts Center’s grounds.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

JULY: Alive on 25

July 1 & 29.

Alive on 25 is a free summer street festival in downtown Riverhead offering local craft beverages and wine, live music, artists, street vendors and activities the whole family can enjoy. The walkable, pop-up festival on Main Street features restaurant offerings, artist exhibitions, fireworks on opening night and much more.

Riverhead. downtownriverhead.org

An American Picnic

July 2.

Festivities at Southampton Fresh Air Home’s annual fundraiser include a fun-filled carnival with games, stilt walkers, magicians, a delicious American picnic, music, dancing and a spectacular fireworks display over Shinnecock Bay.

36 Barkers Island Road, Southampton. sfah.org

Fourth of July Fireworks

July 4.

Celebrate the United States of America with colorful fireworks displays across the Hamptons and North Fork. These go on for several days before and after Independence Day in various East End hamlets, so keep an eye out for our comprehensive guide, which releases in June.

DansPapers.com

Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork

July 10, 6:30–10 p.m.

Honoring the culinary and wine creativity of the North Fork, Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork is taking place at the Atlantis Banquets & Events in the heart of Riverhead overlooking the Peconic River. This premier North Fork culinary event unites a dozen revered chefs for a curated cocktail hour, perfectly crafted five-course pairing dinner and decadent desserts. All dishes will feature locally sourced ingredients paired with wines from the unrivaled wineries of the North Fork.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. DansTaste.com

The Lighthouse Triathlon

July 18.

Swim a half mile starting at Gin Beach, bike 14 miles through Montauk, run a 5K around the scenic area and finish your race at Montauk Lighthouse.

Gin Beach, Montauk. eventpowerli.com

Dan’s Rosé Soirée

July 24, 7–10 p.m.

Dan’s Rosé Soirée is one of the signature summer events featuring a summer favorite, rosé wines, from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and the world. This year the event will have a new format and be hosted al-fresco at Nova’s Ark Project. Our special guest host is Fox5 Good Day New York anchor Rosanna Scotto. The event will be reserved outdoor seating with a five-course tasting menu from the region’s top chefs paired with flights of rosé wines. A sommelier will be circulating throughout the event providing details and explanations of each wine. Rosé wines from Long Island wine country, France, Italy, Spain and beyond will be served as flights to each attendee. There will also be plenty of specialty spirits, cocktails, beers and delicious foods all perfect for pairings. Dan’s Rosé Soirée will also feature tastings from top restaurants in the Hamptons and New York City.

60 Millstone Road, Water Mill. DansTaste.com

Montauk Ocean Swim Challenge

July 24–31.

Swim in an open-water ocean race at Ditch Plains Beach to raise money for the Montauk Playhouse Community Center Foundation’s forthcoming Aquatic & Cultural Arts Center.

18 Ditch Plains Road, Montauk. 631-668-1124, montaukplayhouse.org

Jewish Film Festival

Sundays, July 25–August 29, 8:30 p.m.

The Hampton Synagogue’s popular film festival returns to Francis Gabreski Airport with a new lineup of drive-in film experiences—Six Minutes to Midnight, Adventures of a Mathematician, On Broadway, Esau, The Forbidden Wish and Resistance. Phone reservations are required.

Sheldon Way, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-0534 ext.10, thehamptonsynagogue.org

Clothesline Art Sale

July 24, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

For 75 years, the Clothesline Art Sale has provided accessible artwork to the community, while supporting the local artists who thrive here. Over 300 artists enter the sale each year, and art lovers everywhere flock to Guild Hall looking for their next masterpiece. Works range in price from $75 to $5,000 with all proceeds split 50/50 between the artist and Guild Hall.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. guildhall.org

SoFo’s Gala Benefit

July 31, 6 p.m.

Celebrate 32 years of the South Fork Natural History Museum’s East End nature conservation, wildlife education and

family empowerment with a night of fun. This year’s event honors Dr. Indy Burke, Michael Garrard, Kerry Heffernan and the Lippman family.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631 537-9735, sofo.org

Hallockville Barn Dance Fundraiser

July 31, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy live traditional music and learn the dance steps from caller Chart Guthrie in Hallockville Museum Farm’s historic Naugles Barn. All ages are invited to this summer tradition and annual fundraiser for the nonprofit museum.

6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. hallockville.org

AUGUST: Through Farms and Fields

August 1, 4 p.m.

Join Peconic Land Trust in this celebration of local bounty. The virtual gathering includes a video presentation and a special toast honoring you and East End farmers.

peconiclandtrust.org

Guild Hall Summer Gala

August 6, 5 p.m.

In its 90th year, Guild Hall celebrates Robert Longo: A House Divided, a two-part exhibition featuring images that represent both how America was once perceived, as a country at the peak of its power and influence, and images that echo its current state of chaos and conflict. The event includes an exclusive preview of the exhibition, cocktails, dinner, music and more.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. guildhall.org

Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race

August 7.

The cardboard boat race is one of summer’s most fun family events along the Peconic Riverfront. Race in various categories, including the Youth Regatta, Riverhead Yacht Club Regatta, Grand National Regatta and Outlaw Race for prizes like best spirit, Titanic sinking, best constructed and most creative.

Riverhead. downtownriverhead.org

Lighthouse Weekend

August 7 & 8.

Learn about Montauk’s rich history with the Kings of the Coast Pirates, live militia re-enactments and more family fun at Montauk Lighthouse.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. montaukhistoricalsociety.org

Dan’s Papers Kite Fly

August 8.

East End families are invited to join Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner at Sagg Main Beach for a day of kite flying and other fun activities. Prizes are awarded to kites that excel in various categories.

315 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack. DansPapers.com

Virtual Race of Hope Run/Walk

August 8, 8:30 a.m.

Run wherever and whenever you want to raise money for depression research, diagnosis, treatment and prevention. Tune in on race day to connect with race ambassadors and participants throughout the event or go solo and create your own race day fun any time and date you choose.

hopefordepression.org

East Hampton Library’s Author’s Night

August 12-15.

This summer, the East Hampton Library will once again present its annual Authors Night fundraiser as a series of interactive online Zoom events. Each one-hour event will be in the format of a conversation with the featured author and a noted interviewer, followed by a Q&A period.

authorsnight.org

Westhampton Beachstock

August 13, 8 p.m.

Kick off the perfect summer weekend with a gala for Westhampton Beach’s favorite performing arts center. The Square Feeet band will deliver hit after hit on the Great Lawn outdoor stage. Party with your pod of up to four people in a cozy and curated selection of the best outdoor seating, complete with refreshments provided by top Hamptons gourmands.

Westhampton Beach. whbpac.org

Hamptons Dance Project 2021

August 13–15.

Jose Sebastian and the Hamptons Dance Project return to Guild Hall with another exciting mix of new and classic work from a diverse blend of noted choreographers featuring top-flight artists from American Ballet Theatre and beyond. The program this year showcases many new pieces, including a new specially commissioned work from singer/songwriter Pat Alger.

East Hampton. guildhall.org

Bow Wow Meow Ball

August 14, 7 p.m.

From the comfort of your own table, enjoy a special evening in celebration of the cats and dogs of the Animal Rescue of the Hamptons. This year, ARF invites you to host your own Bow Wow viewing party, as grand or small as you desire. They’ll bring the entertainment to you.

arfhamptons.org

Parrish Summer Family Party

August 15.

Head to Parrish Art Museum for their annual day of family fun filled with art, games, food and more.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118 ext.150, parrishart.org

Ellen’s Run

August 15, 9 a.m.

Join the Ellen Hermanson Foundation in a hybrid 5K race to benefit breast cancer patient support services and to raise awareness of breast cancer. Limited registration is available for the live race, and runners are welcome to join the race virtually.

Southampton. ellenhermanson.org

Dan’s GrillHampton

August 19 & 20, 7–9:30 p.m.

The Hamptons vs. New York City! At Dan’s GrillHampton, eight East End chefs and eight New York City chefs will go head-to-head in the tastiest showdown of the summer. Guests will be served samples of the chef’s dishes while sipping on cocktails, wine and beer, then everyone votes on their favorite dish of the night while celebrity judges ultimately choose which team, Hamptons or New York City, will win the overall competition. Of course, with all that world-class grilled seafood, chicken, beef and even dishes for veggie lovers, the guests are the real winners! The format this year will be spread out al-fresco seating at Nova’s Ark Project.

60 Millstone Road, Water Mill. DansTaste.com

East Hampton Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game

August 21.

Celebrity artists and writers play softball at Herrick Park to benefit the East End Hospice, Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center, Phoenix House Academy and The Retreat.

67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. awgame.org

Montauk Music Festival Rocks the Lighthouse

August 21, 6 p.m.

The third annual Montauk Lighthouse benefit concert features performances by Hopefully Forgiven, Stolen Rhodes and the Marshall Tucker Band. Tickets are $65.

montaukmusicfestival.com

Dan’s Taste of Two Forks

August 21 & 22.

We are thrilled to bring back one of the most popular events of the summer in the Hamptons for its 10th year, this time at Nova’s Ark Project! Bringing together the best restaurants and wineries from the North Fork and South Fork, Dan’s Taste of Two Forks is the premier food-and-wine celebration of the season. Top chefs and winemakers will be serving up the best bites and drinks on the East End, along with specialty spirits and cocktails, great beers and more. Guests will indulge in the best of the best that the East End has to offer at al-fresco seating.

60 Millstone Road, Water Mill. DansTaste.com

Dan’s Clambake MTK

August 28.

It’s the ultimate East End clambake with some of the most celebrated chefs from Montauk and the East End offering their take on clam and seafood dishes. The tasting event features fresh culinary takes on clams and other seafood. Of course, endless cocktails, top-shelf spirits, craft beer and more, while guests eat, drink and enjoy the Montauk waterfront at Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina!

32 Star Island Road, Montauk. DansTaste.com

Hallockville Country Fair

August 28 & 29.

Come celebrate the rich folk arts and agricultural traditions of the community in a true old-fashioned country fair atmosphere. This is Hallockville’s biggest fundraiser and features more than 50 artisan vendors, craft demonstrations, live music, children’s activities and more.

6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. hallockville.org

The Hampton Classic Horse Show

August 29–September 5.

See one of the largest horse shows in the country, featuring top riders from around the world in competition. Tickets for the Grand Prix go on sale August 1.

240 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3177, hamptonclassic.com