COVID Risk Higher in Suffolk Than Elsewhere in NY, CDC Says

Suffolk County is at a higher risk for COVID-19 than other parts of New York State and the nation, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) data on the coronavirus community levels shows.

According to the CDC, the county has high COVID-19 community levels, meaning there is overall high spread of the virus in the area. Based on this, the CDC recommends that residents wear masks, keep up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, and get tested if they feel symptoms. Those who are at high risk of severe illness should consider taking extra precautions.

“Being fully vaccinated and keeping up to date with booster doses is still the most effective way to combat this virus,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “As we mark the unthinkable milestone of one million American lives lost to COVID, let’s remain vigilant and continue using the tools we have available to us – get vaccinated, get boosted, test often, and if you test positive talk to your doctor about available treatments. This is how we move forward safely through the pandemic.”

Much of the rest of the tri-state area and New England have either high or medium COVID-19 community levels, as well, while the rest of the country is mostly low-to-medium. The rating is based on case rate per 100,000 people, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000, and the percent of staffed, inpatient beds taken by patients with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The CDC’s data is updated on a weekly basis each Thursday. Long Island has seen COVID-19 cases more than double in the past month, according to state data. The region had a 4.78% COVID-19 positivity rate on April 11, which shot up to 10.5% by May 11.

-Via Long Island Press