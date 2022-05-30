Meet Long Island Political Powerbroker Frank MacKay

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Frank MacKay is a political powerbroker, a media personality and a published author. For the better part of three decades, he has been a kingmaker as the chairman of New York State’s Independence Party. And now, thanks to 77 WABC Radio chairman/CEO John Catsimatidis, he is the newest president of Long Island radio.

MacKay burst onto the scene in the 1990s. At the time he owned entertainment venues on Long Island. He would be attracted to politics by becoming involved in the political candidacy of Ross Perot in 1992. Perot was a firebrand and someone who was distinctly independent of a political party, a quality that MacKay took a liking to.

While MacKay’s efforts may not have given birth to the first independent president since George Washington, they did give birth to the Independence Party movement in New York State. The party was founded in 1994 by Tom Golisano, the party’s nominee for governor. Securing enough votes on the line, the foundation of the party was formed, which would change the facade of state, New York City and local government in New York for a generation.

MacKay would go on to become the chairman of the New York State Independence Party at age 32, making him the youngest to chair any statewide party in New York’s history. He built the clout of the party throughout his tenure, was re-elected to the post 12 consecutive times, and made its ballot line coveted, as its presence consistently provided the margin of victory for political campaigns. Some beneficiaries of its endorsement included Mayor Michael Bloomberg, whose victory was secured by votes on the Independence Party line.

While the Independence Party was unable to secure its ballot line into the future past 2020, MacKay’s influence remains on Long Island. His voice is constant in politics, specifically through his expertise in media. He has used this platform to discuss issues of importance to Long Islanders. His media programs on television and radio have been recognized 11 times by the Press Club of Long Island, including in the last two years across eight different categories.

Throughout his tenure at the microphone, he has interviewed power players, celebrities, professional athletes, and various others. On his guest sheet, you could find Senate majority and minority leaders, speakers of the House, and even a president. You could also find local political influencers, party leaders and other experts. His hour-long daily radio program has a following, because for many in the Long Island political orbit, what MacKay says matters tremendously.

MacKay recently returned from the Ukraine, where he reported from the periphery of the conflict zone in the war between Russia and Ukraine. His reporting focused on the humanitarian crisis persisting in Eastern Europe and the refugee crisis the conflict is causing in the neighboring countries of the war-torn nation.

“Traveling there was the saddest experience I’ve ever had,” he says. “Seeing people flee their homes and their country because of this conflict was truly heartbreaking. I was trying to report what I saw, without giving any political bend. This was an experience that I will never forget, and it really makes a person appreciate living in the United States and the freedoms we observe here at home.”

On May 10, 2022, MacKay was tapped as the new president of 77 WABC Radio/WLIR 107.1 FM. Catsimatidis said that MacKay “has longstanding knowledge of Long Island media, government and politics, which will be an asset to this station.” After Catsimatidis bought the station in 2020, it emerged as a powerhouse, and after adding WLIR, now it’s dominating the airwaves on the Twin Forks.

Being no stranger to the Long Island radio scene, MacKay has hit the ground running. His appointment was publicized in various trade publications as well as here, in Dan’s Papers. His new post has permitted him to continue to broadcast, as well, where he will remain on the airwaves daily for Long Islanders to hear.

“I am so proud to be involved with this team,” MacKay says. “I dove in headfirst and look forward to getting involved with the communities here in Suffolk County in this capacity. My absolute goal is to aid 77 WABC Radio’s ascent to powerhouse status here on Long Island and the East End.”

He’s been warmly received by many, as a familiar voice on radio and on the local political scene. He thinks that this is one of the reasons that he can help Catsimatidis and 77 WABC Radio meet and exceed its goal to “expand and enhance 77 WABC Radio/WLIR 107.1’s presence on Long Island.”

And, if the station’s meteoric revival in New York City is any indication — where it has become the fastest-growing radio station in the tri-state media market — it is well on its way. The iconic WABC Radio is in its 100th year on the airwaves, celebrating its centennial anniversary in 2022.

“I’ve done over 5,000 celebrity talk radio interviews throughout my career with some of the largest names in pop culture and American society,” he says. “The listeners always appreciated my interviews and my interview style. It’s been natural for me to make this transition and what I bring to the table is a time-tested, unique brand of radio, which for me makes for an entertaining program.”

MacKay has also impactfully reported on topics of true crime.

He resides in Rocky Point but is no stranger to the Hamptons nor the East End. He spends time with his wife and four children here during the summer months as well as visiting Westhampton Beach frequently.

“The East End is unique, and a far different world than anywhere up-island,” he says. “I’ve been to about 60 countries, all 50 states, and I know nothing that compares to the Hamptons, let alone is exactly like the Hamptons. The reputation it has earned is well-deserved, as there is a whole different feel here, walking the streets in the villages, that you just don’t get anywhere else.

“The people are unique, whether they’re full-timers or summer folks,” he continues. “There is a uniqueness about everyone. The glamour of the Hamptons blends in with everyday living, giving it a one-of-a-kind mixture of high-profile normalcy, that cannot be replicated anywhere in the world. Somehow someway, the Hamptons naturally blends this magical atmosphere.”

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.