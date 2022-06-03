3 More East End Farms OK’d to Grow Legal Weed

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Three more East End farms recently got the thumbs up from New York State regulators to start growing newly legalized recreational adult-use marijuana, officials said.

The state Cannabis Control Board granted conditional cannabis cultivator licenses to Peconic Growers in Riverhead, Speonk-based Brian Klug Landscaping and Jennifer Bihm in Cutchogue, who works in partnership with WJF Farms, another North Fork entity that was previously licensed.

“I believe I’m the only female licensed on Long Island,” said Bihm.

The three are the latest in a string of entities to be licensed on Long Island. As Dan’s Papers has reported, Riverhead-based Plant Connection, East End Flower Farm and Route 27 Hopyard in Center Moriches, and Bridgehampton Loam LLC also previously won licenses. They are among 162 licensees statewide.

Neither Klug nor Peconic Growers, which is run by former New York State Assemblyman Icilio “Bill” Bianchi, could be reached for comment as of press time.