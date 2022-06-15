Father’s Day Gifts: 5 East End Products & 5 Places to Dine

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dads come in all shapes, sizes and gift preferences, so this Father’s Day, we’ve come up with some unique presents to buy him and restaurants at which to wine and dine him.

5 Products to Buy Dad for Father’s Day

MTK CUSTOM RODS

If your dad considers himself a fisherman, then you’ll want to read our story on fishing and sailing charters, but before you do, you should consider getting dear old Dad a custom fishing rod from MTK Custom Rods for Father’s Day.

Whether his rod is getting worn-down or he’s in desperate need of something with a little more pizazz, the rods on offer are diverse in size and design — from the 6′ 6″ Camo Rod to the 7′ 6″ Blue Shark Rod. 631-327-6154, mtkcustomrods.com

PURA VIDA BRACELETS

Whether your father is a veteran or reveres those who are, Pura Vida’s For the Troops Braided Bracelet and Home for Our Troops Braided Bracelet make for simple yet meaningful gifts this Father’s Day. For every one of these handsome, stackable bracelets sold, 5% of the purchase price is donated to a veteran-focused organization.

The earth-tone bracelet benefits Semper Fi & America’s Fund, a nonprofit that’s dedicated to providing immediate financial assistance and lifetime support to wounded and ill members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.

Each red-white-and-blue bracelet benefits Home for Our Troops, an organization that builds and donates homes to severely injured post-9/11 veterans. Consider buying one for yourself as well so you and Dad can double your support. Pura Vida bracelets are available at surf and sport stores across the East End, including Beacheeky, Flying Point, Khan Sports, Tola, Island Surf, Shine and others.

puravidabracelets.com

DP KNIVES

For the true chefs and pitmasters of the family, supermarket knives just aren’t going to cut it. What they need is DP Knives by East Hampton craftsman Dereyk Patterson. This high-end cutlery is functional art made with exotic materials, such as Tasmanian blackwood and Springs cherry burl for handles, and stainless steel Damascus for the blade.

The chemicals used to treat the metal create stunning warped patterns that give the knives — including chef knives, petty knives and cleavers — a one-of-a-kind look. Cutting boards and magnetic knife blocks are also available.

dpknives.com

RGNY BLENDING KITS

This Father’s Day, give the wine-loving Dad in your family a rare opportunity to be his own winemaker through the RGNY Blending Experience or the Scielo NY Blending Kit.

The blending experience at the Northville winery entails a wine blending session led by a wine expert and a selection of artisanal snacks. The experience also includes a bottle of each guest’s favorite blend, bottled and corked to bring home and share.

The DIY experience kit comes with a booklet and videos to walk you through the wine blending process at home, as well as one RG branded 100 ml beaker, four 375 ml bottles of wine for blending, two RGNY rocking glasses, two activity placemats, two activity booklets, one bottle of 2018 Scielo Tinto, one RGNY corkscrew and two RGNY pens.

631-298-0075, rgnywine.com

ÜBERGEEK BEER

So we’ve got wine Dad covered, but what about beer Dad? For him, get a little creative with the übergeek Membership, aka Riverhead’s Cohort of Eccentric Misfits for Father’s Day.

You’ll be getting him a four-pack of übergeek beer at sign-up, plus three more four-packs throughout the year; choice of t-shirt or hat; $1 off all pours; a free birthday pour and $15 off all birthday month pours, flights and swag; access to experimental members-only tap beers; and access to a fully catered members party at the end of the year.

You can also add yourself, Mom, Dad’s best friend or whoever as a member partner to receive some of the same perks, such as $1 off pints, and access to the catered party and members-only tap brews.

ubergeekbrewing.com

5 Places to Dine with Dad for Father’s Day

RITA CANTINA

Recently reopened for the season, Rita Cantina in Springs is offering plenty of new dishes for Dad and company to try, such as the Queso Fundido to share, chili-spiced Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with Mexican Street Corn, Charcoal-grilled Wild Shrimp Al Pastor Tacos and the adobe and herb-crusted Oaxacan Fried Chicken.

Anyone looking to take Dad out one-on-one may want to consider the Rita Clambake for Two, which includes a 2 lb lobster, Bang Island Mussels, Local Harvest Steamer Clams, corn on the cob, Littleneck Clams and red potatoes.

Margaritas on draft or frozen are available to wash down the decadent dishes, and desserts include churros and dulce de leche flan.

631-329-3663, ritacantinahamptons.com

THE HALYARD AT SOUND VIEW GREENPORT

Celebrate Dad on Sunday, June 19 with The Halyard at Sound View Greenport. From 5–7 p.m. on their private beach, they’ll be hosting a fire pig roast with barbecue accompaniments like Biodynamic Salad Greens, Baked Beans, Classic Potato Salad, cumin coleslaw, maple butter cornbread, house-made gelato and sorbetto.

Eat, drink and enjoy live music by Jon Divello. Stay for the sunset and you’ll find The Low Tide Beach Bar serving cocktails using Seam Suntory Spirits in addition to some beach favorites like Micheladas. Reservations are required and include choice of seating: Adirondack chairs or beach blanket.

631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com

ELIA ESTIATORIO

Bridgehampton’s Elaia Estiatorio is busting out new seasonal items just in time for Father’s Day. Dads craving the taste of the Mediterranean can indulge in fantastic food.

Try Streidia (Montauk Pearl Oysters, Assyrtiko Mignonette), Tonos (Tuna Tartare, Cucumber, Peppers, Anchovy, Citrus, Kalamata Olives, Dill), Kavourokeftedes (Herbed Crab Cakes, Barley Husk, Chopped Horiatiki, Red Vinaigrette), Paidakia Arniou (Slow-Roasted Lamb Ribs Glazed in Greek cherry preserves, Greek honey, aromatics), Tiganatia Thalassina (Lightly Fried Calamari, Shrimp, Mushroom, Lemon Wedge, Lemon Zest, Yogurt Dip) and more.

631-613-6469, elaiaestiatorio.com

NORTH FORK TABLE & INN

North Fork Table & Inn is celebrating East End dads this June 19, with a barbecue at the NFTI Food Truck from 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m., as well as a more formal barbecue dinner option at the restaurant, offering delectable summer eats. The Southold restaurant is partnering with Maker’s Mark, offering the Frozen Bourbon Arnold Palmer at the food truck, and the Same Grain at the restaurant.

Additionally, the restaurant is hosting a glass dipping station with Maker’s Mark from 1–3 p.m. where guests can decoratively dip bottles and glasses with red wax — complimentary with the purchase of a Frozen Bourbon Arnold Palmer from the food truck.

631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

FATHER’S DAY FESTIVAL

Some dads don’t need a big fancy dining experience to feel appreciated. If a little sweet roasted corn, a tomato-mozzarella panini and a microbrewery beer will do the trick, then kids should probably treat Dad to the Father’s Day Festival at Harbes Family Farm in Mattituck.

Running Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 from 10 a.m.–6 p.m., the festival includes live music by Matt Taylor on Saturday and Glenn Jochum on Sunday, the Barnyard Adventure with Sports Zone and Musical Hayride, and more fun across the 8-acre farm. Best of all, admission is free for Dad, and grandpa, too.

631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com