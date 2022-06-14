8 Helpful East End LGBTQ Community Resources

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End LGBTQ community has year-round resources for residents of the Hamptons and North Fork, whether it’s for those in need of medical help, HIV/AIDS care and prevention, youth in crisis, or if someone just needs a meal or a safe, inclusive place to stay.

EAST END LGBTQ COMMUNITY RESOURCES

David E. Rogers, M.D. Center

The Rose Walton Care Services at The David E. Rogers, MD Center’s mission is to care for people living with HIV while maintaining “respect for each patient as an individual.” Private insurance plans, Medicare, Medicaid and ADAP Plus are accepted. 335 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. goodcircle.org/npo/david-e-rogers-m-d-center

The Edie Windsor Healthcare Center

The Edie Windsor Healthcare Center specializes in LGBTQ healthcare services. Their mission is to provide accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to all members and allies of the LGBTQ community and, since 1994, individuals living with HIV/AIDS — care and prevention services via Rose Walton Care Services.

Bilingual English and Spanish language staff. Office hours Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. 182 West Montauk Highway, Building B, Suite D, Hampton Bays, 631-287-5990, southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu

Gay & Sober

While Gay & Sober does acknowledge that issues facing the LGBTQ community lead many to alcohol, their ultimate goal is to enhance the LGBTQ community by showing that it is indeed possible to be happy and have a good time while sober. Gay & Sober offers year-round health and wellness programing as well as a yearly Pride Day celebration with fireworks. gayandsober.org/meeting-finder-out-east-the-hampton

God’s Love We Deliver

God’s Love We Deliver is a NYC-based organization providing care for people living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses by alleviating hunger and malnutrition. 631-537-0061, glwd.org

Hetrick-Martin Institute

The Hetrick-Martin Institute works to cultivate safe and supportive environments for LGBTQ youth ages 13–24 and their families. Through a comprehensive package of direct services and referrals, Hetrick-Martin seeks to foster healthy youth development. hmi.org

The LGBT Network

This organization is dedicated to addressing issues the LGBTQ community faces, including discrimination, harassment and bullying. The LGBT Network’s center in the Hamptons offers spaces for people to work, socialize and play while providing access to a wide range of LGBTQ-affirming services. 44 Union Street, Sag Harbor, 631-899-4950, lgbtnetwork.org

Misterb&b

Inclusivity is at the core of Misterb&b as they remain dedicated to providing service and safe spaces for the entire LGBTQ community. Misterb&b says they are, “committed to creating a world that is accepting and non-judgmental.” They also hope to help facilitate core memories and friendships for LGBTQ people. misterbandb.com/s/the-hamptons-united-states

The Trevor Project

The most well-known resource for LGBTQ youth, the Trevor Project allows young people to call, text or chat with trained and supportive professionals anytime they need support. Anyone thinking about suicide, feeling lonely or in danger, should know that the Trevor Project is ready to listen.

Additionally, youth ages 13–24 in need of a support system can join TrevorSpace and meet new likeminded friends from around the world. 1-866-488-7386 (to call), 678-678 (to text), thetrevorproject.org