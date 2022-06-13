New HamptonsFilm 2022 Summer Docs Series Lineup Revealed

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The HamptonsFilm SummerDocs series has announced the 2022 lineup for their 14th year of presenting engaging and socially relevant documentary films from the industry’s most brilliant storytellers right here East Hampton’s movie theater.

Presented by Alec Baldwin with co-curation from HamptonsFilm Artistic Director David Nugent, the series of monthly screenings kicks off with National Geographic Documentary Films and Neon’s Fire of Love, directed by Sara Dosa, on Saturday, June 25; followed by CNN Films, HBO Max, Fishbowl Films, Raefilm Studios and Cottage M’s Navalny, directed by Daniel Roher, on July 23; and concluding with Showtime’s Nothing Lasts Forever, directed by Jason Kohn, on August 12.

Following each screening, Nugent will lead conversations with all three filmmakers. Alec Baldwin will also take part in the conversation for the July 23 screening of Navalny.

All screenings will be held at the Regal UA East Hampton Cinema. Tickets for individual screenings will be sold for $35 and are available for purchase at hamptonsfilmfest.org/summerdocs.

HamptonsFilm Organizers on the 2022 Summer Docs Series

“SummerDocs is an annual highlight for our audiences out East, and we are delighted to welcome film lovers to East Hampton to enjoy the fine documentaries Alec and David have worked hard to carefully select,” HamptonsFilm Executive Director Anne Chaisson says in the announcement.

“As always, we strive to program our SummerDocs series with some of the year’s most talked-about documentaries, and our 14th edition is no exception,” Nugent says. “We are excited to share a diverse lineup of award-winning films that illustrate incredible stories and topical issues that matter to our audiences.”

Past SummerDocs selections have gone on to receive the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film, including Summer of Soul (2021), Icarus (2017), Twenty Feet from Stardom (2013), Searching for Sugar Man (2012), and The Cove (2009). The series has also featured films from filmmakers such as Fisher Stevens, Rory Kennedy, Rachel Grady and Heidi Ewing, Davis Guggenheim, Andrew Rossi, Chiemi Karasawa, Jesse Moss, Morgan Neville, Marina Zenovich, Louie Psihoyos, and Steve James.

Additional HamptonsFilm Programs

Other summer programming includes the return of the outdoor screening series at Herrick Park in the Village of East Hampton all summer where HamptonsFilm will host a free screening of a classic crowd pleaser every Wednesday evening at sunset. In addition, HamptonsFilm will also be offering an in-person Film Camp from July 11–15 for students ages 8–15.

The landmark 30th annual Hamptons International Film Festival will take place from October 7–16, 2022 as an expanded 10-day event. To celebrate the milestone, HamptonsFilm is taking a look back at some of the most memorable films from past editions of HIFF through their The First 30 initiative.

Visit the HamptonsFilm website for further information on the SummerDocs series, the Hamptons International Film Festival, and all year-round programming.

HamptonsFilm 2022 Summer Docs Series Lineup

FIRE OF LOVE

Saturday, June 25, 7 p.m., Regal UA in East Hampton

A moving film that premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, Fire of Love tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together: unraveling the mysteries of our planet, while simultaneously capturing the most explosive volcano imagery ever recorded. Along the way, they changed our understanding of the natural world, and saved tens of thousands of lives. Previously unseen hours of pristine 16-millimeter film and thousands of photographs reveal the birth of modern volcanology through an unlikely lens — the love of its two pioneers.

NAVALNY

Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m., Regal UA in East Hampton

Shot as the story unfolded, Navalny is a fly-on-the-wall documentary thriller about anti-authoritarian Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Recovering in Berlin after nearly being poisoned to death with the nerve agent Novichok, he makes shocking discoveries about his assassination attempt and bravely decides to return home — whatever the consequences. Navalny won the 2022 Sundance Film Festival Audience Award and Festival Favorite Award, and follows Navalny’s historic journey that leads him to make the brave decision to return home following his assassination attempt.

NOTHING LASTS FOREVER

Friday, August 12, at 7 p.m., Regal UA in East Hampton

Hidden from public view, a war is raging inside the diamond industry. When filmmaker Jason Kohn infiltrates this highly secretive world, he uncovers a vast, far-reaching crime that threatens the value of every diamond ever mined. At stake is nothing less than the universal symbol of love and commitment — the engagement ring. A Berlinale 2022 premiere featuring some of the most colorful and powerful industry insiders, Nothing Lasts Forever launches viewers deep inside a criminal investigation and forces us to reconsider the creation of value itself.

Learn more at hamptonsfilmfest.org.