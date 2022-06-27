Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Jason Weiner, co-owner of the successful Almond and L&W Market in Bridgehampton, is one of the more accomplished chefs out east. Check out his take on a summer endive salad with this recipe, including clementines, Roquefort cheese, almonds and walnut vinaigrette.

Jason Weiner’s Salad of Endive, Clementines, Roquefort Cheese & Almonds

Yield: 4 salads

Salad Ingredients:

4 endive (sliced thin)

2 clementines (segmented)

1/2 cup toasted almonds (rough chopped)

1 cup crumbled Roquefort cheese

1 bunch chives (chopped)

Walnut vinaigrette (recipe follows)

Black pepper and salt (to taste)

Walnut Vinaigrette Ingredients:

2 tablespoons red-wine vinegar

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon Roquefort cheese

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons walnut oil

Walnut Vinaigrette Directions:

Whisk together vinegar, pepper, mustard, pepper, sugar, yolk and cheese in a bowl, then whisk in oils in a slow stream until emulsified.

Salad Directions:

In a mixing bowl, gently toss the endive, clementine and chives with the vinaigrette. You may not need to use all the vinaigrette. Place on a chilled serving platter. Garnish with the nuts and cheese.

~ This recipe comes to us courtesy of Jason Weiner of Almond (almondrestaurant.com) and L&W Market (landwmarket.com) in Bridgehampton.