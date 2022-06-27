Jason Weiner, co-owner of the successful Almond and L&W Market in Bridgehampton, is one of the more accomplished chefs out east. Check out his take on a summer endive salad with this recipe, including clementines, Roquefort cheese, almonds and walnut vinaigrette.
Jason Weiner’s Salad of Endive, Clementines, Roquefort Cheese & Almonds
Yield: 4 salads
Salad Ingredients:
4 endive (sliced thin)
2 clementines (segmented)
1/2 cup toasted almonds (rough chopped)
1 cup crumbled Roquefort cheese
1 bunch chives (chopped)
Walnut vinaigrette (recipe follows)
Black pepper and salt (to taste)
Walnut Vinaigrette Ingredients:
2 tablespoons red-wine vinegar
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon sugar
1 tablespoon dijon mustard
1 egg yolk
1 tablespoon Roquefort cheese
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 tablespoons walnut oil
Walnut Vinaigrette Directions:
Whisk together vinegar, pepper, mustard, pepper, sugar, yolk and cheese in a bowl, then whisk in oils in a slow stream until emulsified.
Salad Directions:
In a mixing bowl, gently toss the endive, clementine and chives with the vinaigrette. You may not need to use all the vinaigrette. Place on a chilled serving platter. Garnish with the nuts and cheese.
~ This recipe comes to us courtesy of Jason Weiner of Almond (almondrestaurant.com) and L&W Market (landwmarket.com) in Bridgehampton.