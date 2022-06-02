Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Which Paris is she?

Page Six exclusively reports there was “a tale of two Parises” on Monday evening, May 30 when beloved local Hamptons rocker Nancy Atlas was the warmup act for a private Memorial Day performance by Paris Jackson at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett. When Atlas welcomed Michael Jackson’s daughter to the stage, she mistakenly called her “Paris Hilton.”

An embarrassed Atlas reportedly told the crowd she had been “gigging all week,” and was a “very tired woman” with “three children.” Atlas, who regularly plays summer shows at Montauk’s The Surf Lodge, said, “Please forgive me. I had COVID three weeks ago! I am tired.”

Meanwhile, Jackson, who appeared at The Stephen Talkhouse as part of a celebration for Eva Longoria‘s “luxury sipping tequila” Casa Del Sol — took the flub in stride and played a rock/folk set of her original tunes.

“She was awesome,” Atlas said about Jackson’s performance in a reply to one of her Instagram followers who asked about the singer-songwriter’s sound after the show.

Incidentally, when they were in high school in Beverly Hills, California, Kathy Hilton, Michael Jackson and LaToya Jackson made a pact that they would all name their first daughter, Paris. Since LaToya never had any children she named her dog Prince, but the other two, obviously, followed through naming their now-famous children.

Longoria was one busy former Desperate Housewife last weekend. Aside from promoting her tequila at the Talkhouse on May 27, the HBO Max Gordita Chronicles director also joined former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz behind the bar at Bounce Beach Montauk where they both served the crowd Casa Del Sol.

In fact, Bounce Beach Montauk was on and popping throughout the entire Memorial Day weekend with Tyler Cameron hosting an event on May 28, and North Haven fashion designer Nicole Miller launching a new vintage of her Nicole Miller Rosé with a dinner on May 29, according to WWD.