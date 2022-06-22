NBC’s Sara Gore to Host Dan’s Rosé Soirée on July 9

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sara Gore, the Emmy-winning host of NBC’s Open House and New York Live, has been named host of Dan’s Rosé Soirée when the event kicks off next month in Southampton.

The world’s finest rosé wines will be flowing freely along with sampling of delicious bites from the East End’s top chefs and restaurants at Dan’s Rosé Soirée, the third event in the Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet. The event will be held from 7–10 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at The Muses in Southampton. Gore, whose show Open House is celebrating 15 years on the air, will toast the region’s best rosé.

We spoke with Gore, who shared with us her love of the Hamptons, why she’s so enamored with real estate and what makes rosé the perfect summer drink. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Sara Gore on Rosé Soirée & More

What are you looking forward to about Rosé Soirée?

I am a fan of the Hamptons. There’s no better place to be in the summertime on these beautiful summer days than in the Hamptons. So I’m very much looking forward to the event. I love rosé and food just the same, so I’m very excited about it. I’m also a big fan and friend of celebrity Chef Rocco DiSpirito, so I’m glad that he’s going to be a part of the event as well. We get to reunite! He’s going to come on my show, we’re going to do a little cooking and we’re going to chat, so it’ll be fun.

What do you love about rosé?

I think rosé is the perfect summer drink. It’s light, it’s refreshing and it pairs well with a number of things. I particularly love it with seafood, which is what I like to eat most in the summer because when it’s hot, you want to eat something light and refreshing. So I think rosé is kind of that perfect either pre-meal cocktail, glass of wine, or during the dinner. I just think it’s kind of the perfect summer drink, in my opinion.

Can you tell us about your expansion into real estate?

I’m a TV host for NBC and I have been doing the show Open House for going on 15 years, which I can’t even believe. But before that, when I was in college, I worked for a property manager for luxury buildings in New York and had always intended on getting my license, and my boss at that time was going to sponsor me and it just kept getting pushed back. That’s why I love being involved in the real estate industry in the world of design and staging, and luxury real estate in general. And so when the pandemic arose, I had finally had the opportunity and the time to get my real estate license.

What is it that you love about the real estate business?

First of all, I love going into homes. I have this strange passion for seeing the inside of people’s homes and seeing how people live, and I’m just fascinated by it. Every one that I step into it’s like an occupational hazard and I love one more than the next. Now that I’m on the other side of it, I really like being a part of this change in someone’s life. If you’re representing a seller it’s helping them close a chapter and open a new one, and if you’re representing a buyer, it’s kind of like it’s a huge change in someone’s life, and being a part of that is a privilege. I find it exciting and rewarding.

Can you tell us about your other TV show?

I also do a lifestyle show called New York Live, which I’ve been doing for 12 years with the daily show where I interview celebrities and I talk about everything that goes on in New York: food, fashion, broadway culture, and let people in on what’s going on and what they should not miss out on. I also do a 7:15 p.m. show on Friday nights called New York Live, Primetime Edition where we highlight things that are coming up on the weekends.

Also on the Dan’s Taste Menu

Dan’s GrillHampton

Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend — the culmination of the summer-long Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet — kicks off with Dan’s GrillHampton, with Celebrity Host Foodgod. It’s the ultimate culinary clash of Hamptons versus New York City, where East End chefs and pitmasters will compete against their Manhattan counterparts to win the votes of celebrity judges and guests. Only one team’s dishes can secure the victory, so the competition will be fierce. And while guests are deciding on their champion, they won’t want to miss all the beer, specialty cocktails, live music and dancing that round out this one-of-a-kind night of grilling and good times. Dan’s GrillHampton is on Friday, August 5 at The Bridgehampton Museum in Bridgehampton.

Dan’s Bubbles

Concluding Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet is the all-new Dan’s Bubbles,, a walk-around tasting, also hosted by Foodgod — the first Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet event to place bubbly center stage. Guests will enjoy the finest Bubblies as they pair each glass with fresh seafood and fried chicken prepared by 15 esteemed local chefs from premier Hamptons and North Fork eateries. Dan’s Bubbles will be held Saturday, August 6, at The Bridgehampton Museum in Bridgehampton.

The Dan’s Taste Summer Series, presented by Yieldstreet, is hosted by Schneps Events, a division of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media.

Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more info.