Summer in Riverhead is about to get even better.

The Preston House & Hotel has promoted its Sous Chef, Dmytro Guydash, to Executive Chef after a year at its Preston House Restaurant. Originally from Ukraine, Guydash specializes in European cuisine and has worked in Long Island favorites like Lulu Kitchen in Sag Harbor and Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton.

If you can’t make it to the restaurant, don’t worry, the food truck opened in mid-June and boasts a variety of casual dishes you can’t find in the restaurant, such as tacos, gyros, zeppole and margarita ice pops. All food will be to-go with picnic tables and umbrellas provided.

“Dmytro has been with us for the last two months as executive chef,” said Jennifer Petrocelli, the operating owner of The Preston House & Hotel, “His new menu will be out within a week and a half, the summer menu, which will reflect his personal touch. This is our first summer with our food truck and we are really looking forward to it!”

And for those who’d like a stay-cation, the Preston Hotel is opening five new suites in mid-July. They’ll be in the historical 1906 Howell House, located next door to the Preston Hotel. Each room is a tribute to Riverhead of the early 1900s. Stay in rooms with original hardwood flooring and fireplaces, with the upstairs suites featuring a full kitchen and living room.

The Preston House & Hotel is located at 428 E Main Street in Downtown Riverhead. The restaurant is open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 5–9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5–10 p.m. Brunch is available on weekends from 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m., and the food truck will be serving from Thursday–Sunday from 11:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Fans of The Preston House & Hotel can enjoy the restaurant’s special dish at this year’s Chefs of the North Fork, celebrate the region’s best dining with host and celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito as part of Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet, at Atlantis Banquets & Events in Riverhead this Saturday, June 25 from 6:30–10 p.m.

The Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet is hosted by Schneps Events, a division of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media.

Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more information.