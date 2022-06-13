Recipe: Lythrini Skaras (aka the Freddie Cipoletti Special)

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Recently, Sofia Crokos, the co-owner of Elaia Estiatorio, collaborated with filmmaker and foodie Freddie Cipoletti and his wife Jenny on a special luncheon to kick off the Hamptons season.

Utilizing Sofia’s well-established expertise from Sofia Crokos Events & Lifestyle, and Jenny’s eye for design, the event showcased both women’s talent for aesthetics and event planning — and Freddie’s culinary talents, which can be seen in his Lythrini Skaras (whole red snapper) recipe below.

Lythrini Skaras (aka the Freddie Cipoletti Special)

Whole Grilled Red Snapper with Herbs, Lemon, Greek Oregano, Latholemono

Ingredients:

Whole red snapper (scaled, gutted, cleaned)

10 cloves of garlic

2 bulbs of garlic

1/8 cup fresh parsley

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tbsp Sweet basil

1 cup of mixed microgreens

1 1/2 lemons thinly sliced

2 red onions

2 white onions

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

Slice on an angle 4 cuts on each side of the fish (8 total).

In a mortar and pestle mix 6 cloves of garlic, 1/8 cup fresh parsley, 1/4 cup olive oil, and 2 tbsp sweet basil. Once you crush and mash the mixture to a silky consistency, spread in between the slices and the outside of the fish.

Stuff fish with 1 cup of mixed microgreens that include cilantro, 6 cloves of crushed garlic and 1 1/2 lemons thinly sliced. Drizzle inside with olive oil and sprinkle 2 tbsps of salt (save some microgreens for garnish).

Sprinkle fish with 2 tbsp of salt on each side.

Drizzle with olive oil on both sides, about 1/4 cup total.

Before placing on the grill, make sure the grill has been preheated to max heat and brush the grate with oil.

Grill fish over high heat uncovered until lightly charred and it releases easily from the grate, for about 10 minutes. Turn fish over and cook another 10 minutes.

Transfer fish to a platter and let stand for 10 minutes. Drizzle with oil, and lightly salt.

Use leftover microgreens as garnish along with 2 lemons cut in half and grilled facedown until slightly brown with grill marks present.

Cut 2 bulbs of garlic, 2 red and 2 white onions in half coated in olive oil and seasoned with salt and pepper, and grilled facedown for 10 minutes until grill marks are present.

This recipe comes to us from Elaia Estiatorio in Bridgehampton, elaiaestiatorio.com