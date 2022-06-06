East End Arts Institutions Offer Exciting Summer of Programs

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There are many arts institutions integral to the East End arts scene, and each has some big plans for summer programs and events. See for yourself.

HAMPTON THEATRE COMPANY PROGRAMS & EVENTS

This summer, the Hampton Theatre Company presents a sequel to a theater classic: A Doll’s House by Henrik Ibsen, in which Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. Playwright Lucas Hnath took this 1879 masterwork and continued Nora’s story into A Doll’s House, Part 2, in which many years have passed since Nora’s exit and now she has returned to the life she left behind. The show will be performed through this Sunday, June 12 at the Quogue Community Hall.

125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. hamptontheatre.org

NORTH FORK COMMUNITY THEATRE PROGRAMS & EVENTS

Following the recent run of The Producers, North Fork Community Theatre’s next Youth on Stage production, Rent, runs from July 21–August 7. The musical, featuring a cast between ages 14–22 is directed by Joel Ehrlich and Dina Mondello.

Set in the East Village of New York City, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon with songs that rock, and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages. Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, Jonathan Larson’s Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.

12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. nfct.com

PARRISH ART MUSEUM PROGRAMS & EVENTS

The Parrish Art Museum is known for world-class art by some of the East End’s most talented artists, and it also has robust community programming. This is only a small taste of what’s in store this summer.

On June 11 and 12, the Parrish hosts Landscape Pleasures, a weekend of horticultural highlights for gardeners and garden-lovers featuring self-guided tours of local gardens.

On June 10, Sébastien Chabot’s The Gardener (2016) will be screened in collaboration with the Hamptons Doc Fest. Then on June 17, a screening of Decoy by Michael Blackwood will be followed by a discussion between Alicia G. Longwell of the Parrish and master printer Lorena Salcedo-Watson.

Longwell will also host a series of talks about Jasper Johns, in association with An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960–2018, which is running through July 10. Talks are scheduled on June 16, June 23 and June 30.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. parrishart.org

SOUTHAMPTON ARTS CENTER PROGRAMS & EVENTS

In addition to thought-provoking art exhibitions, such as Techspressionism (through July 24) and Figures Transformed (July 30–September 25), Southampton Arts Center hosts its fair share of enriching programs. Here’s what’s planned so far this summer, but know that plenty more will be announced in the weeks ahead.

On Saturday, June 18, join bowl master and meditation DJ Daniel Lauter for a soothing and immersive sound meditation experience. On Saturday, June 25, SAC hosts its Summer Cocktail Party, which helps fund its annual programs, in its enchanting sculpture garden.

Looking ahead to July, be sure to save the date for the 2022 Architecture & Design Tour: Friday, July 8. And if you have a little one age 0–4, be sure to check out Ramblin’ Dan’s Freewheelin’ Band music classes every Wednesday this summer.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

SOUTHAMPTON CULTURAL CENTER PROGRAMS & EVENTS

Ever a gateway to allow East End residents to share their story, Southampton Cultural Center has many intimate, personal and enticing offerings this summer.

Memorial Day weekend kicked off the Agawam Park concerts with Nancy Atlas — the next concert in the park is The Pat Benatar Tribute Band on July 6, followed by the ELO Tribute Band on July 13. Project Vibe is up next on July 20, with Nancy Atlas returning on July 21. Melissa Errico performs on July 27, and will be followed by The John Fogerty Project on August 3. Opera in the Park by Long Island School of the Arts is up next on August 10, then Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks on August 17, Damaged Goods on August 24 and Mean Machine on August 31.

In honor of Live and In Person: A Celebration of NY Artists, on view June 25–July 17, Southampton Cultural Center is hosting three Meet the Artist receptions on June 25, July 2 and July 9. The exhibition, presented by Dawn Nagle Gallery and Every Family’s Got One, features more than 65 artworks by 17 dynamic New York artists.

On Monday, June 27, Southampton Cultural Center hosts the season opening concert of Pianofest in the Hamptons — which will then continue at various Hamptons venues throughout the summer. Visit pianofest.com/concerts for the full schedule.

Southampton Cultural Center will screen Christiane Arbesu’s I Am Arbesu (2018) on Tuesday, July 5. In the documentary film, Arbesu embarks on a journey to Cuba to reunite with family she’s never met. Later, a theatrical production of Jeff Cohen’s The Soap Myth is planned for n August 8–28.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. scc-arts.com

THE STEPHEN TALKHOUSE PROGRAMS & EVENTS

With shows several nights a week, sometimes two shows in one night, it wouldn’t be easy to list out every single act coming to The Stephen Talkhouse in the summer months, so here are the highlights.

The weekend of June 10 includes the Bayside Tigers’ Saved by the ’90s Party, Del Water Gap, LHT and Reggae Night with Rum Punch Mafia. Then the weekend of June 17 sees Inda Eaton and Mondo Cozmo rock the house. The rest of June will offer performances by Fast Five, The Nancy Atlas Project, Dave Mason and The Nude Party.

The month of July is packed with acts, including Mars Junction featuring Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, Cause & Effect, Rubix Cube, Loudon Wainwright III, The HooDoo Loungers, The Montauk Project, Reservoir Dawgs, Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies, Donavon Frankenreiter and Joan Osborne.

Finally, August will see shows by Booga Sugar, Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience, Happy Landing, Cimafunk, Peat Moss & The Fertilizers, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Take Your Shoes Off and Peter and Brendan Mayer.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. stephentalkhouse.com