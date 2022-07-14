Dan’s Cover Artist Carol Luz Talks Art in the Park and More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This week’s cover art comes to us from a returning favorite: Carol Luz. She’s one of 40 local artists taking part in Southampton Artists Association’s Art in the Park event this weekend, July 16–17 from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. each day, at Agawam Park in Southampton Village. Here, she discusses this week’s whimsical cover, Art in the Park and more.

A Chat with Carol Luz

There are a lot of fun Hamptons elements in this piece. Tell us about the inspiration and name of this week’s cover.

Don’t all Hamptons dogs lay in the pool wearing flip flops, drinking Montauk Ale, reading Dan’s Papers? This is Marty the bull terrier. Marty was my inspiration. He spends his summer weekends in the Hamptons. He loves to just chill in the pool and catch up on local events, stories, art, celeb news and real estate by reading Dan’s Papers. He especially likes to know when the next Dan’s Taste event will be. GrillHampton is his favorite! He’s been hoping to run into Bethenny Frankel at one of these events to get some business

tips.

Yes, there are a lot of fun Hamptons elements in this piece, the pool, the sun, the flip flops. I decided on a previous cover I did for Dan’s Papers of my friend’s dogs acting as lifeguards (“Hot Dogs No Buns”). It seems this cover was pretty popular, so why not do it again? The back cover is the same as what was on the lifeguard issue. I just changed it up a bit. The Hamptons are where dogs come to play! And I had to add a Montauk Ale for his beverage of choice.

This piece is called “Dog Days of Summer.” It’s oil on linen 30″ x 24″.

What makes this piece an ideal choice for Dan’s Papers cover art?

This piece is an ideal choice for Dan’s Papers because it shows the Hamptons summer lifestyle — from a dog’s point of view. Hampton dogs are very special and pampered. They drive convertible Mercedes, you know.

We’re excited to hear you’ll be participating in Southampton’s Art in the Park event this weekend. What are you most looking forward to about it?

I’m most looking forward to seeing my friends who will be there selling their artwork as well and catching up. This is the first time I’m doing the Southampton show. I’m very excited to see how it is. I’ve heard many great things about it. I’m also glad it will be on the water! We will have a breeze! Please stop by — I will be in booth 43!

Will this week’s cover art be one of the pieces for sale at Art in the Park? What else will you be showcasing at the event?

Yes! This piece will be for sale at Art in the Park along with “The Ice Cream Kids” (Dan’s April 8, 2022 cover), “PupScouts,” “Bingo” and many others of different styles, of different sizes. All oil on linen or canvas. I will also be selling framed prints of my artwork.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or additional info?

Please view my updated website where my art can be purchased. I do commissions, please email me at [email protected]. Mustique in Westhampton Beach also sells my framed prints.

View more of Carol Luz’s artwork on her updated website, carolluzart.com. And for more information about Art in the Park, visit southamptonartists.org.