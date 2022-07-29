Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Scott Schwartz, Bay Street Theater Artistic Director

By
0
comments
Posted on
Bay Street Theater artistic director Scott Schwartz
Bay Street Theater artistic director Scott Schwartz
Doug Young

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Scott Schwartz

Episode 90: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Scott Schwartz, Bay Street Theater Artistic Director. Schwartz is an internationally known artist whose work has been seen on and off Broadway, across the United States, in Great Britain, Europe and Asia. For decades, he has built a reputation for pursuing and embracing a wide range of works for the stage.

Dan Rattiner Speaks with Scott Schwartz, Bay Street Theater Artistic Director

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast

About the Author

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites