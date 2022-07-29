Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Scott Schwartz

Episode 90: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Scott Schwartz, Bay Street Theater Artistic Director. Schwartz is an internationally known artist whose work has been seen on and off Broadway, across the United States, in Great Britain, Europe and Asia. For decades, he has built a reputation for pursuing and embracing a wide range of works for the stage.

