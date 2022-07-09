Food Seen: Dan’s Rosé Soirée, Hampton Water & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The next event in the Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet, Dan’s Rosé Soirée, is back tonight! PopUpBagels returns, The American Hotel celebrates Bastille Day, Hampton Water DJ brunches and more special meals from the East End “Food Seen.”

Dan’s Rosé Soirée will take place on Saturday, July 9 at The Muses in Southampton. Tickets are $125 for general admission and $195 for VIP. Rosé wines from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and the world will be showcased, plus the event features tastings from the region’s top chefs paired with each of the rosé wines. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit 501(c)(3) organizations including All For The East End (AFTEE) that showcases and provides support to the more than 1,000 charity organizations in the five East End towns. Participating restaurants include Union Sushi & Steak, Calissa, NAIA at the Capri Hotel, 75 Main, Saaz Indian Restaurant, Insatiable Eats, Spiro’s, Eat Sunny, Hush, William Greenberg Desserts, Cheese Shoppe, R.AIRE at the Hampton Maid, Lil’ Birdie and Gabriel’s Bar & Restaurant.

The American Hotel in Sag Harbor will host a Bastille Day “diner de vin” on Thursday, July 14 at 6:30 p.m. The restaurant has won multiple Wine Spectator Awards of Excellence; the evening will feature outstanding wines and French cuisine. The cost is $250 per person and reservations area accepted by credit card. Call the restaurant at 631-725-3535.

Also, in Sag Harbor, Lil’ Birdie has a unique Sunday Supper Series. The menus are left up to the chefs and are offered at $75 a head with a 25% deposit required to reserve the spot. Having attended two of these dinners, there’s nothing like it on the East End. There’s availability for the evening of July 24 and 31. It’s BYOB.

Southold’s North Fork Table & Inn has a two-night lodging and dining package — $2,500 in peak months and $2,250 in the off-season. The package includes accommodation for two in a recently refurbished king designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen; a three-course meal with wine pairings; a two-hour-plus vineyard and cellar tour and tasting with matched cheese and charcuterie at Macari Vineyards. A bottle of Macari and a cheese board greet one upon arrival, and breakfast is courtesy of Southold General, a local café and market.

Jon Bon Jovi isn’t just livin’ on a prayer this summer. The frontman’s rosé wine Hampton Water is partnering with Main Street Tavern in Amagansett to present a series of DJ brunches on Sundays at the watering hole. Chef Guo Ho Pang will serve the tavern’s extensive brunch menu with rotating food and drink specials while Guy Wilson spins tunes. Those who order Hampton Water wine will be entered into a raffle for prizes. Hours are 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m., reservations are not required. Main Street Tavern is also launching an “Industry Night” on Mondays with food, drink specials and late-night bar services.

Calissa in Water Mill will feature live music on the Terrace every Thursday evening. Guests can enjoy Calissa’s Mykonos-inspired menu alongside great music in a chill, yet lively setting. Performances will be from 7:30–9:30 p.m., now through mid-September. The lineup includes Cuban, jazz and flamenco groups and Cristo and Rafael will be playing Gipsy King hits on Sunday, July 24 and Sunday, August 21. Calissa will also host DJs every Friday and Saturday night. The full lineup and booking information can be found online.

The Old Stove Pub in Sagaponack has an array of offerings for revelers and diners. On Wednesdays, look for family night with a free kids menu, and face painting. And Thursdays, locals get 20% off the check. Brunch is served every Sunday and there’s live music most nights.

Did You Know?

Boaters can pull up dockside to dine at Duryea’s in Montauk as well as Duryea’s in Orient.

The first customer to walk through the doors at Nick & Toni’s in 1988 was renowned New York Times restaurant critic Craig Claiborne.

The name “Rowdy Hall” refers to a local boardinghouse frequented by the first artists and writers to visit the East End at the turn of the century. According to local lore, when church-going locals would pass the place on Sunday mornings — still full of reveling guests — they declared the establishment to be a “Rowdy Hall.”

Bits & Bites:

Best kept secret V Café in East Hampton is now open for dine-in and takeout. PopUpBagels is returning to the South Fork this summer on a limited basis; place your orders online.

The Clubhouse in Wainscott has a Happy Hour every Friday from 3–6 p.m. with discounted drinks and bar bites.

Check out Serafina’s new cookbook, Modern Italian Cuisine for Everyday Home Cooking.

The new Astro’s Pizza in Amagansett is offering their version of “square pizza” and they’re calling it beach pizza!

What? There’s a brewery in Springs? Check out Springs Brewery and their Lazy Lightning IPA sold at the Springs Farmers Market.

The Preston House & Hotel in Riverhead has launched their new food truck. Look for casual dishes such as tacos, gyros, rice bowls, smash burgers — and margarita ice pops!

Food Quote:

“Memories are like mulligatawny soup in a cheap restaurant. It is best not to stir them.” ~ P.G. Wodehouse, author

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email [email protected] and tell us what you’ve got!