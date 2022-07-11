Hampton Eats

Recipe: Grilled Octopus, The Preston House

The Preston House grilled octopus
Courtesy The Preston House

The Preston House & Hotel in Riverhead’s new executive chef Dmytro Guydash shares the recipe for his favorite dish on the menu — grilled octopus. Now you can make it at home!

Dmytro Guydash’s Grilled Octopus

Ingredients for Octopus:

2pc 6–8lb whole octopus
3ea lemons, cut in half
1ea jalapeño, cut in half
1ea medium onion, cut in half
40g garlic
100g olive oil
3 gal water
75g salt

Directions for Octopus:

1. Combine all ingredients aside from octopus and bring to a boil.
2. Add octopus, dipping it first, until tentacles curl up.
3. Let it simmer for 1 hour, then remove octopus and let it cool in the fridge.

Directions for Tomatoes:

1. Cut cherry tomatoes in half.
2. Toss with salt, black pepper, minced garlic and olive oil.
3. Place on a tray and bake for 1 hour at 225°F.

Ingredients for Piquillo Puree:

400g chickpeas
30g garlic
10g salt
150g piquillo peppers
10g lemon juice

Directions for Piquillo Puree:

1. Place everything in a blender and puree until smooth.
2. Cut pee-wee potatoes in half, mix with a pinch of paprika, salt and olive oil and bake at 375°F until tender.

~ This recipe comes to us courtesy of The Preston House & Hotel in Riverhead. Find their menu and info at theprestonhouseandhotel.com

