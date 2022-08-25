2 Balenciaga Theft Suspects Plead Guilty

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Two suspects have admitted to their role in stealing nearly $94,000 worth of high-end Balenciaga purses during a smash-and-grab theft in East Hampton that ended in a police chase earlier this year.

Baseemah Davis, 34, and Wazir Rodgers, 25, pleaded guilty to grand larceny at Suffolk County court. They were among five suspects who authorities said stole the handbags from the luxury Balenciaga retail store, although one unidentified suspect remains at large.

“We will not relent in holding those who steal the property of others accountable,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “The message here is clear, organized retail theft in Suffolk County will not be tolerated.”

Prosecutors said Davis, Rodgers, 28-year-old Ali Abul Harris, and 25-year-old Jamal Revelt Johns, all of whom are from New Jersey, snatched the purses and fled before police captured the four suspects on the Long Island Expressway after they stopped their getaway vehicle and fled on foot on March 3.

Charges are pending against Harris and Johns. Davis and Rodgers are scheduled to be sentenced in September.