Dan Talks with Roger Rosenblatt, Author, Essayist, Professor

Roger Rosenblatt
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 92: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Roger Rosenblatt, memoirist, Time magazine essayist, novelist and Distinguished Professor of English and Writing at Stony Brook University. On the topic of books, Dan also brings up East Hampton Library’s annual Authors Night, which will bring dozens of authors to East Hampton for book signings and more literary fun on August 13. Tickets at authorsnight.org

Dan Rattiner speaks with Roger Rosenblatt, memoirist, TIME magazine essayist, novelist and Distinguished Professor of English and Writing at Stony Brook University – Episode 92

