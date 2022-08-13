Dan Talks with Roger Rosenblatt, Author, Essayist, Professor

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Episode 92: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Roger Rosenblatt, memoirist, Time magazine essayist, novelist and Distinguished Professor of English and Writing at Stony Brook University. On the topic of books, Dan also brings up East Hampton Library’s annual Authors Night, which will bring dozens of authors to East Hampton for book signings and more literary fun on August 13. Tickets at authorsnight.org

