Food Seen: East End Rosé, Lobster Options & More

Twin Forks rosé standouts, local lobster delights, Tate’s makes pumpkin spice cookies and more from the East End “Food Seen.”

The first Long Island rosé was introduced to the region 20 years ago by Roman Roth, winemaker and partner at Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack. Flash forward to summer 2022, and the pink drink has become as synonymous with summer as sandals and ice cream.

Due to popular demand, make sure you grab your favorite bottle(s) this week, as most, such as Wölffer’s Summer in a Bottle rosé and Channing Daughters’ rosatos, will be off the shelf by Labor Day.

It’s not quite as serious as a bank run, but no one wants to be left rose-less! Although there is certainly enough demand for East End wineries to produce rose year-round, there is something charming about it only being available during this special time of year.

Mostrador Marram is a gastronome’s dream. It has ascended to the top of many foodie’s favorites list since premiering on the East End several summers ago. Inspired by the flavors of South America, the menu follows a certain formula: a protein paired with locally produced vegetables. Menu highlights include the grilled pork shoulder and roasted brisket and for salads, carrot with red cabbage, broccolini and asparagus with sumac. Also, you can never go wrong with the catch of the day!

Local Lobster Bites

Looking to spruce up your lobster roll order? If you’re doing summer right, you’ve downed your fair share this summer already. Walk right off the beach in Montauk and try South Edison’s lobster sliders. Three lobby rolls come per order, featuring a generous amount of lobster meat, served on brioche buns and brushed with drawn butter.

Another creative lobster roll can be had at The Dock Bar & Grill, which serves lobster meat with bacon, available as a special. And for the best bang for your buck, L&W Market in Bridgehampton offers our favorite seafood sandwiches for $14. Might as well get three!

The Vintage Rose Tap Truck keeps on truckin’, and has been mixing terrific cocktails at events large and small this summer on the East End. The repurposed 1950s Italian delivery truck is now a cute mobile bar, using the freshest ingredients for its cocktails and top brands in beer and wine on tap. Co-owner Quinton Burke uses his own homemade syrups and juices in many of the original cocktails and mocktails, such as the orange jalapeño margarita. Favorites from the drink list include the passionfruit margarita, pomegranate mule and the classic daiquiri.

Kristopher Kalas, the owner of Hello Oma, a farm stand and coffee shop on Race Lane in East Hampton, recently returned from volunteering in war-stricken Ukraine. Kalas, whose wife is Ukrainian, performed a variety of humanitarian work while there, ranging from running food, water medicine and helping people evacuate. Kalas has graciously talked to Hello Oma customers about his experience in the warzone since reopening several weeks ago. There’s nothing like a coffee shop to rouse thoughtful conversation and bring people together. Kalas is an exemplary member of this community, and we’re inspired by his humanitarianism.

Tate’s Bake Shop is hopping onto the fall’s greatest trend, with a crispy cookie twist. The beloved bakery has announced the launch of its new seasonal, limited edition flavor: Pumpkin Spice Cookies. The treat can be ordered online, at a retail store near you, or at Tate’s Bake Shop at 43 North Sea Road in Southampton.

Celebrate the end of the summer at Rita Cantina in Springs. The modern Mexican eaters, which utilizes ingredients that “swim, graze and grow” in Gardiner’s Bay and the surrounding area recently announced the “Rita Clambake for Two” experience. The feast includes 2 lb. lobster, Bang Island muscles, local harvest steamer clams, corn on the cob, littleneck clams and red potatoes. Don’t go the summer without trying their delicious seasonal margaritas on draft.

Bites & Bits

Goldberg’s is moving into the restaurant site long associated with Bay Burger, and most recently Ed’s Lobster House. The new owners, cousins Marc Goldberg and Paul Wayne, said that they will implement their usual menu along with a “restaurant aspect,” to the new site, which will be open year-round.

Get your paws on a sandia (watermelon juice) from La Fondita before the summer calls it quits!

Funchos (with location in Riverhead and Westhampton) is aptly named, because it has many fun and creative options. The Frito Bandito, a bag of Fritos stuffed with chili, jack cheddar, sour cream and jalapeños, will become your new favorite appetizer upon consumption. The stuffed yuca frita enchilada served with stuffed pork, beef yuca, melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gaillo and rojo or verde sauce is excellent as well.

All of this Mexican food talk reminds us, Coche Comedor in Amagansett has a delicious new menu item: local yellowfin tuna. The fish is prepared with mango aguachile, baby watercress, pickled jalapeño and red onions.

Did You Know?

Cowfish in Hampton Bays serves brunch every Saturday and Sunday and happy hour on weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m. Live music can also be enjoyed every Friday and Sunday.

The Clam Bar is selling vintage sweatshirts. Take a gander on Instagram @theclambar, available at the Clam Bar exclusively.

That the new Dior pop-up store in Montauk houses a “Dior Deck,” where guests can relax and enjoy light bites and drinks. On Thursdays, DJ Carlos Melange will be spinning while shoppers can peruse and sip on D’Esclans rose.

Vegetarian tacos are now available at Lucharitos. Options include fried sweet plantain, roasted teriyaki Brussels sprouts and fried avocado! Eat green and feel fine!

Food Quote

“It’s difficult to think anything but pleasant thoughts while eating a homegrown tomato.” ~ Lewis Grizzard

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!