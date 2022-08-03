Noyac House Fire Leaves Two Teen Girls Dead

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A Noyac house fire proved fatal for two teenage occupants in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Southampton Town Police report.

Police said that at approximately 3:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Southampton Town Police Emergency Communications Center received a call of an occupied Noyac residence on fire. Patrol officers responded to the 1,624-square-foot, two story, three-bedroom home at 3 Spring Lane and found it fully engulfed with three people who had escaped the blaze.

However, two females in their late teens were unaccounted for and believed to be inside the house.

North Sea, Southampton, East Hampton, Bridgehampton, and Sag Harbor Volunteer Fire Departments, responded to extinguish the fire.

Police said fire personnel located the two female victims inside the home, and transported them by ambulance to SUNY Southampton Hospital. CPR was performed, but the two succumbed to their injuries.

The other three occupants were transported with non-life threatening injuries to the hospital.

Volunteer ambulances from Southampton Village, Bridgehampton, Sag Harbor and Amagansett responded to the scene to assist with transports. Suffolk County Aviation was requested and was on standby for any transports, police said.

Southampton Town Detective Division, Southampton Town Fire Marshal, and Suffolk County Arson Squad responded to determine the cause of the fire.

The victims’ names have not yet been released, but Southampton Town Police confirmed that they were vacationing in the Hamptons for the summer.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but police said it does not appear criminal. More details will be forthcoming.