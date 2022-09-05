Grapevine

Cocktail Recipe: Lulu Kitchen & Bar Sorrento Spritz

By
comments
Posted on
Lulu Kitchen & Bar Sorrento Spritz
Lulu Kitchen & Bar Sorrento Spritz
Courtesy Lulu Kitchen & Bar

Instead of a food recipe, this week we’re going to “mix it up” with a cocktail recipe!

The bar team from Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor kindly provided this Sorrento Spritz recipe, which will help you savor the summer, one sip at a time.

Lulu Kitchen & Bar Sorrento Spritz

Ingredients:

1oz limoncello
3/4 oz fresh lemon juice
3/4 oz Basil-infused simple syrup
1 oz vodka
1 1/2 oz prosecco
Top with club soda
Lemon peel garnish

Directions:

This cocktail is built in the glass, so all ingredients are added to a wine glass, with the prosecco and club soda as the finishers.

Enjoy!

~ This recipe comes to us from Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor, lulusagharbor.com

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites