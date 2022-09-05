Cocktail Recipe: Lulu Kitchen & Bar Sorrento Spritz

Instead of a food recipe, this week we’re going to “mix it up” with a cocktail recipe!
The bar team from Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor kindly provided this Sorrento Spritz recipe, which will help you savor the summer, one sip at a time.
Lulu Kitchen & Bar Sorrento Spritz
Ingredients:
1oz limoncello
3/4 oz fresh lemon juice
3/4 oz Basil-infused simple syrup
1 oz vodka
1 1/2 oz prosecco
Top with club soda
Lemon peel garnish
Directions:
This cocktail is built in the glass, so all ingredients are added to a wine glass, with the prosecco and club soda as the finishers.
Enjoy!
~ This recipe comes to us from Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor, lulusagharbor.com