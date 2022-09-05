Cocktail Recipe: Lulu Kitchen & Bar Sorrento Spritz

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Instead of a food recipe, this week we’re going to “mix it up” with a cocktail recipe!

The bar team from Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor kindly provided this Sorrento Spritz recipe, which will help you savor the summer, one sip at a time.

Lulu Kitchen & Bar Sorrento Spritz

Ingredients:

1oz limoncello

3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

3/4 oz Basil-infused simple syrup

1 oz vodka

1 1/2 oz prosecco

Top with club soda

Lemon peel garnish

Directions:

This cocktail is built in the glass, so all ingredients are added to a wine glass, with the prosecco and club soda as the finishers.

Enjoy!

~ This recipe comes to us from Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor, lulusagharbor.com