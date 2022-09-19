Recipe: Cittanuova Chef Joe Andrews’s Gnocchi Pomodoro

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This recipe (written NY chef Joe Andrews) is for Cittanuova’s potato gnocchi with fresh pomodoro sauce and crushed burrata.

Chef Andrews’s gnocchi pomodoro is one of the East Hampton Village restaurant’s most popular dishes. “We sell over 100 orders a week. It’s very simple, straightforward, and all the flavors work well together in this classic Italian dish,” Andrews says.

Now you can learn to make gnocchi pomodoro at home!

Cittanuova Chef Joe Andrews’s Gnocchi Pomodoro

Ingredients:

6 Idaho potatoes (peeled)

1 large egg (room temperature)

32 oz double zero “00” pasta flour (all-purpose flour works too)

Canned crushed tomatoes

Garlic

Basil

Sea salt

Fresh parmesan

Burrata (smashed up in a bowl)

E.V.O.O.

Directions to Make the Gnocchi:

1. Peel and boil Idaho potatoes. Strain and mash well, no lumps.

2. Once potatoes are cooled to room temp, add 1 beaten egg, and 16 oz flour.

3. On a floured work surface, knead potato mixture by hand, adding flour as you work the mixture until a dough forms. Work into a ball and cover with paper towel. Knead dough for about 5 minutes. (You can use a dough hook on an electric stand mixer, but do not overwork the dough, as it will become too tough).

4. Let dough rest for about 30 minutes.

5. Cut slabs of dough about 1/2“ thick, cut slab into strips about 1/2” thick.

6. Gently roll strips on floured work surface, forming a rope. You only want to round off the edges of the dough. Do not overwork the dough.

7. Dust strips with more pasta flour and cut into pieces about the size of the tip of your thumb.

8. Move gnocchi to a sheet pan and put into refrigerator until ready to use.

For the Sauce:

1. Sautée a heavy pinch of fresh sliced garlic in a pan with olive oil until it becomes soft and begins to brown on the edges.

2. Deglaze pan with a splash of white wine and let simmer until wine reduces by half.

3. Adjust stove burner to medium heat and add 8 oz canned crushed tomatoes and let simmer for 4 minutes.

4. Add fresh basil and salt to taste.

To Cook the Gnocchi:

1. Bring a pot of salted water to a heavy boil.

2. Add gnocchi, (7 oz of gnocchi per portion).

3. Let gnocchi cook in water for 4 minutes, gently stirring to prevent sticking.

4. Once gnocchi begin to float to the top and almost double in size, remove from water and let excess water strain off for 1 minute.

To Finish:

1. Add gnocchi to tomato sauce, let simmer 1 minute, add a heavy pinch of freshly grated parmesan, and let parm fully melt into sauce.

2. Plate gnocchi in pasta bowl and spoon crushed burrata cheese over the top.

3. Finish dish with a light drizzle of good quality extra virgin olive oil.

4. Enjoy!

For more, visit cittanuova.com