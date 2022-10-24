Hampton Bays

Pedestrian Attacked & Robbed in Hampton Bays

Southampton Town Police responded to a mugging in Hampton Bays over the weekend.

At approximately 2:14 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, a Hampton Bays man was walking on Springville Road when an unknown subject attacked and robbed him.

The perpetrator, who has not been found or identified, punched the victim, Juan Mejia, 47, of Hampton Bays, several times. Once Mejia was knocked to the ground, the perpetrator took his wallet and removed $175.

After Mejia’s attacker left, the victim called 911.

Patrol officers responded along with Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance. Mejia was transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Southampton Town Detectives are investigating the incident.

Contact Southampton Town Police with info: 631-728-5000

