Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Photos: Hope for Depression Research Foundation Symposium in West Palm Beach

Dan’s Papers Palm Beach
comments
Posted on

  • Maura Landers and Scott SnyderCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Hope for Depression symposium attendeesCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Phara Lisade-LaTour and Kimberly YaseenCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Cameron Ramirez and Hollis PicaCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Mona Nasser and Sylvia ScarolaCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Alexa Riva and Jermaine Hunter Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Christoph Anacker, Erinn Beck, Wei- Li Chang, Anthony Trucks, Julissa Gonzalez, Imad Mawass and Louisa BentonCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Louisa Benton, Imad Mawass and Julissa GonzalezCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Wei-Li Chang and Anthony TrucksCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Christoph Anacker and Erinn BackCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Louisa Benton and Joseph HernandezCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Erica Whitfield and Keith OswaldCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Wei-Li ChangCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • John Davis and Mona NasserCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Hollis Pica and Jack RooneyCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Diane Bhuler and Oliva LiebermanCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Kathleen Lovanice and Jeremy BontaCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Crissy Poorman and Laurel BakerCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Luke Malone, Emily Malone and Rebekah MaloneCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Pat Butler and Scott SnyderCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Denise Rye and Emily MaloneCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Lisa Estiverne,Anthony Trucks and Radd GarciaCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

  • Alexa Riva, Ben Weda, Jackie Weda and Jermaine HunterCarrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

The country’s leading depression research organization, Hope for Depression Research Foundation (HDRF) — founded by Southampton and Palm Beach resident philanthropist Audrey Gruss — recently hosted their inaugural awareness-building symposium on the topic of “Teenagers and Depression: Addressing the Youth Mental Health Crisis” in West Palm Beach.

HDRF invited leading experts in psychiatry, brain research and social work to engage in conversation for the community at the HKP Recital Hall at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

The October 6 event was originally scheduled to take place the week prior, but it was postponed due to Hurricane Ian. In spite of the delay, attendance and energy of the audience was certainly not affected.

A diverse crowd, consisting of around 150 guests, included students from both public and private schools, parents, community members, mental health therapists, guidance counselors, teachers and more.

Also in attendance were HDRF Co-Chair Scott Snyder and the Junior Committee who initiated the event — including members Kameron Ramirez, Hollis Pica, Joe Hernandez and Stacey Leuliette.

Learn more about Hope for Depression Research Foundation at hopefordepression.org.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites