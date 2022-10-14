Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The country’s leading depression research organization, Hope for Depression Research Foundation (HDRF) — founded by Southampton and Palm Beach resident philanthropist Audrey Gruss — recently hosted their inaugural awareness-building symposium on the topic of “Teenagers and Depression: Addressing the Youth Mental Health Crisis” in West Palm Beach.

HDRF invited leading experts in psychiatry, brain research and social work to engage in conversation for the community at the HKP Recital Hall at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

The October 6 event was originally scheduled to take place the week prior, but it was postponed due to Hurricane Ian. In spite of the delay, attendance and energy of the audience was certainly not affected.

A diverse crowd, consisting of around 150 guests, included students from both public and private schools, parents, community members, mental health therapists, guidance counselors, teachers and more.

Also in attendance were HDRF Co-Chair Scott Snyder and the Junior Committee who initiated the event — including members Kameron Ramirez, Hollis Pica, Joe Hernandez and Stacey Leuliette.

Learn more about Hope for Depression Research Foundation at hopefordepression.org.