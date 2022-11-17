Dan’s Papers Palm Beach Issues Return for Second Season

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dan’s Papers, the iconic guide for where to go and what to do on the East End, has once again followed many of its New York readers down south for the winter with Dan’s Papers Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach paper launched in 2022 with three issues in January, February and March, each of which covered Palm Beach County arts, food, leisure, celebrities, news and more.

Co-publishers Victoria and Joshua Schneps had envisioned the Dan’s Papers brand reaching readers in all corners of the “Golden Triangle” (New York City, the East End and Palm Beach), and Dan’s Papers Palm Beach was the missing piece to make that vision a reality.

The premiere issue featured cover art by world-renowned artist Hunt Slonem (MET, Guggenheim, DTR Modern Galleries), as well as features on Kelly Ripa’s fitness trainer Isaac Boots, philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer, Bill Boggs, Tommy Hilfiger, artist Jeff Koons and fashion marvel Iris Apfel.

After its initial three issues, Dan’s Papers Palm Beach continued catering to its Southern audience with the monthly Dan’s Papers Palm Beach Insider newsletter, which continues to provide insightful content to thousands of subscribers.

For the paper’s second winter, Dan’s Papers Palm Beach is kicking things off a month early, bringing its Palm Beach fans a fourth issue: December, January, February and March. And once again, Hunt Slonem’s art graces the cover of the season’s debut issue. The December 2022 issue showcases the hottest shopping, dining, happenings and holiday events.

Tucked inside both the November 18, 2022 issue of Dan’s Papers and the December 2022 issue of Dan’s Papers Palm Beach is a special edition issue of Behind the Hedges Palm Beach covering the biggest sales and most spectacular homes in the Palm Beach real estate market. Also in both of these issues is Page A1A, a rare sneak peek into the parties of Palm Beach’s rich and fabulous.

Throughout the East End’s off-season, Dan’s Papers will continue to serve readers in the Hamptons and on the North Fork, while Dan’s Papers Palm Beach caters to readers in Palm Beach County.

Check out the Dan’s Papers, Dan’s Papers Palm Beach and Behind the Hedges digital editions at DansPapers.com/read-the-paper-online.