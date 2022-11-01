Grumman and the F-14

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This article first appeared in a 191 edition of Dan’s Papers.

Most people think the economy of eastern Long Island is primarily tourism and agriculture. It is a surprise for them to learn there is a third financial pillar to the East End: defense. Some of this nations most powerful military weapons are designed and built just west of Riverhead, in the barbed wired, 10-squar-mile Calverton facility of the Grumman Corporation. They bring in $3 billion a year.

This is a lot of government money. Almost all of it from the Navy. For the most part, what Grumman does is build warplanes for the Navy. At the present time, airplanes of nine different Grumman designs are active in the Persian Gulf for this branch of the service. One of these planes, an F-14, of a design that Grumman is particularly proud of, was shot down in combat last Friday. This plane is so advanced that this was the first time in the 20 years it has been in combat service that an enemy has been able to shoot it down.

Since the Grumman facility is top secret, few people on the East End are aware of it. Certainly in Southampton and East Hampton and up in Greenport it is a well kept secret. It is only in Westhampton Beach and Riverhead that the jets can occasionally be seen streaking through the sky on their training missions.

Of course, many local people with Top Secret Clearance work there. One of them is Dennis Romano, a resident of Remsenberg, who has made a career at Grumman and is now vice president of business development. He was there in 1969 when the Navy asked Grumman to build for them their new supersonic fighter plane. He was there when the extraordinary twin tailed design for the craft was approved, when the first one rolled off the assembly line in Calverton, and he was there one year ago, when the Navy announced it had purchased the last of the F-14s, the total having reached almost 700, and would henceforth be working to develop a still newer model, not to be built here on Long Island but to be built in St. Louis and made finally available in the year 2005. The F-14 was to be phased out. Of course, then the Gulf War came.

“Right now there are about 240 F-14’s in the Gulf,” Dennis told me. “The Navy has them, along with the A-6 Fighter-Bomber, also made by Grumman, aboard the aircraft carriers. We have six aircraft carriers. And when the A-6, a slower airplane heavily laden with bombs and rockets, goes off on the attack, it is the F-14 that goes along to protect it. Other F-14s circle around and protect the aircraft carrier.”

“I recall someone telling me that the F-14 is the best fighter plane ever built.”

“Well, in many ways, it is. It depends how you look at it. Is it the fastest? Well, the Russians built a MIG that is faster, and the American air force planes, the F-15 and F-16 are also perhaps faster than ours. Is it the most maneuverable? In it’s current configuration, it is the match of any. Is it the most sophisticated? Here is where it stands above them all. The F-14 can track 24 enemy targets and simultaneously attack six different threats at varied altitudes and distances. There is not a plane in the world, not even one of our own, that could get near enough to even attack it, let alone attack whatever it is defending.”

This conversation I had with Dennis Romano took place on January 20, one day before one of them was shot down. It took place four days before several Iraqi aircraft came out of Kuwait intending to sink aircraft carriers with Exocet missiles. The F-14s, carrying long range Phoenix missiles, medium range Sparrow missiles and short range heat seeking Sidewinder missiles, made short work of them even before they were within missile range to fire.

How an F-14 came to be shot down is of course classified information. However, some F-14s have been brought ashore to escort the A-6s on their nighttime bombing runs. It seems most likely that an F-14 was hit with ground fire. Certainly there is no likely way one could be brought down in air-to- air combat. Grumman has had a very special relationship with the U.S. Navy going back almost 60 years. It began in the 1930s when an inventor named Grumman built his first airplane in a Long Island garage.

Then came World War II. At the start of this war, the Japanese had an airplane, the Zero, that for speed and maneuverability, seemed unstoppable. It was Grumman that came up with a propeller fighter plane called the Wildcat and later another called the Hellcat that they were able to mass produce, give to the Navy and place aboard aircraft carriers to put an end to the Zero problem.

It is fair to say that until the middle 1980s anyway, the U.S. Navy had something of a love affair with Grumman. They always remembered the Hellcat and the Wildcat. They were always grateful for what Grumman had done for them. As a result, virtually all the Navy contracts for their fighter planes, both offensive and defensive, have gone to our Grumman Corporation. Grumman developed a technical expertise that seemed unmatched. In fact, in 1969, Grumman was chosen and did build the complex vehicle that our astronauts used to drive around on the moon.

In the mid-1980s, however, the close relationship between Grumman and the U.S. Navy came under scrutiny. As the Navy set out for bids for the next generation of fighter aircraft to replace the A-6 and the F-14, a lot of attention was paid to see to it that aircraft manufacturers around the nation had a level playing field with Grumman. As a result, successors to the A-6 and the F-14 have been chosen to be built elsewhere. In the next five or 10 years, Grumman is expected to be out of the fighter plane business.

Or maybe not. As the assembly lines at Grumman have been winding down, some strange developments have taken place with the companies that are supposed to be making the replacement aircraft. Development has been falling behind. Costs have been going through the roof. Last month, Secretary of Defense Chaney angrily cancelled the contract for the aircraft that is supposed to replace the A-6, claiming that not only were costs skyrocketing, the existence of the skyrocketing costs was being hidden from him.

With the successor to the A-6 cancelled, the Navy will now have to rethink what they want to do. The people at Grumman believe their own design submission for the A-6 successor was superior and that it was only passed over because the manufacturers of the winning design underestimated the complexity of the project and, perhaps, did either knowingly or unwittingly deceive the government about this. Further, there is the matter of whether a new generation of Navy fighter aircraft is even needed at this time, given the collapse of the Soviet threat.

The successor to the A-6,for example, would not do much more than the A-6, except todo it farther — all the way to Moscow on a single bombing run. Finally there is the matter of cost. As these aircraft become more and more sophisticated, they become more and more expensive. If the F-14 was considered the most expensive fighter to date, the newer ones are expected to be even double or triple that.

With declining defense appropriations, can the country afford them? It seems possible that the government might just make modifications and crank up the lines of the F-14 and the A-6 for one more generation. Especially if there are substantial material losses in this Gulf War.

One final story. During the entire time that the F-14 was in production, it was considered so advanced and so secret that it was never made available for sale to any other nations. But there was an exception. Jimmy Carter was advised that Iran and it’s Shah should be built up as a strong military counterweight between the Soviet Union and the Persian Gulf. Grumman was then authorized to sell 80 F-14s to the Shah.

Within a year, the Shah was overthrown, this wild man the Ayatollah Kohmeini came into power, and shortly after that, the Iranians went to war with the Iraqis. The Ayatollah and his F-14s might have dominated the skies over the Persian Gulf. Unfortunately, when the Shah and his American advisors were thrown out of Iran, along went the Grumman technicians. Because the F-14s are so complex and sophisticated, the Iranians after that were only able to figure out how to get them off the ground successfully for a few short training runs. They never did master the weaponry. Eventually, all the Iranian F-14s had to be thrown into the scrap heap for a lack of spare parts.