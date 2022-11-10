Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer this weekend with fun events, activities, art exhibitions, workshops and shows, November 11–13, 2022.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Chloe Halpin & Sweezey North at Corey Creek

Friday, November 11, 4–8 p.m.

Chloe Halpin is a singer and songwriter raised on the East End. She graduated from Belmont University’s songwriting program in 2019 and continues to leave her mark on the country music industry. Corey Creek features live music and a pop-up art show on Friday nights throughout the fall.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-347-7537, bedellcellars.com/events-calendar-list

John Waite at The Suffolk

Saturday, November 12, 8 p.m.

Join John Waite, best known for his role as vocalist and bassist for the English rock band The Babys, at The Suffolk. His hit songs include “Isn’t It Time?,” “Every Time I Think of You” and “Missing You.”

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

No Doubt Famous Monday Night Band Concert

Sunday, November 13, 2–3:30 p.m.

The No Doubt Famous Monday Night Band rehearses every Monday Night in the Riverhead High School Band Room under the direction of Michael Cordaro. This concert will honor America and its veterans with a few holiday surprises thrown in!

200 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-871-5508, ndwfmnb.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Horse & Farm Walking Tour

Sunday, November 13, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Get out and about for a guided tour of Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue that includes education about rescued horses, cows, goats and chickens. Be sure to wear suitable shoes for outdoor exploring.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Basic Food Preservation Food Canning Workshop

Friday, November 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Head on over to the Cornell Cooperative Extension Education Center in Riverhead to learn about boiling water bath canning which will be followed by basic recipes and food canning safety tips.

432 Griffing Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-7850, ccesuffolk.org/events/2022/11/11/basic-food-preservation-home-canning-workshop

Sannino Vineyard at the North Fork Shack

Friday, November 11, 6 p.m.

Enjoy a relaxing Italian wine dinner at the delightful North Fork Shack. Your $90 ticket includes appetizers and Sannino wine selections.

41150 County Road 48, Southold. 631-734-8282, eat.chownow.com/order/21030/locations/30433?menu_item_id=6705490_7854729

Fish & Sips at the Long Island Aquarium

Friday, November 11, 7-10:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to sample the wares of more than twenty local wineries and beverage vendors while you take in the exhibits at the Long Island Aquarium. Live music and light bites are also included in your ticket price. Reservations are encouraged and hotel packages are available.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. longislandaquarium.com/fish-and-sips

Insatiable Brunch Buffet

Saturday and Sunday, November 12 and 13, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Foodies won’t want to miss their opportunity to enjoy brunch favorites like eggs, meats, fresh pasta and pastries every weekend at the Insatiable Eats Creative Kitchen. Your ticket price of $34.95 also includes unlimited non-alcoholic beverages and a glass of mimosa or prosecco.

300 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-726-4444, insatiableeats.com/events

Log Cabin Pillowcases at Hallockville Museum Farm

Saturday, November 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Learn to stitch a traditional log cabin variation block without a machine. Fabric and foundation will be provided, but you’ll need to bring your own hand-sewing kit. The cost is $50 for members and $65 for non-members.

6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org/events/log-cabin-pillow-class

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Full Moon Arts Collective

On view through November 27

Don’t miss your opportunity to view works in a variety of mediums and styles at the William Ris Gallery. The Gallery is open Thursday-Monday from noon-5 p.m.

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.