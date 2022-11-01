Peter Jennings Interviews Mikhail Gorbachev

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This article first appeared in a 1991 edition of Dan’s Papers.

Last time I saw Peter Jennings was at the Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen. We were having breakfast and were talking about the Bridgehampton Child Care Center. Now here he was on my TV set at midnight hosting one of the most fascinating interviews of all time. Under a great chandelier in a hall in the Kremlin, Mikhail Gorbachev was seated in an easy chair on the left. Boris Yeltsin was seated on and easy chair on the right. They were there to answer questions thrown at them by American citizens around our nation. It was The National Town Meeting.

“My name is Frank Chofsky and I’m from Boston and I’d like to direct this question to Mr. Gorbachev,” a man said. On the screen was an auditorium in Boston filled with people. A man was standing at the microphone. “How is Raisa?”

Back to the hall in the Kremlin.

“Raisa is, just now, fine after all,” Mr. Gorbachev said. “I’m very glad you asked that question.”

“The whole world was concerned about her,” Peter Jennings said. Now we were looking at him, an American flag in the background. Was he in Washington?

Cut to a room in Atlanta filled with people.

“This is for both of you,” a man said. “My name is Bob Harrison and I’m asking this from Atlanta, the home of the 1994 Olympics. Will you field one Olympic team as you have done in the past? Or will there be different Olympic teams for the different Republics. And what will be the flag?

Yeltsin and Gorbachev looked at one another and laughed. Then Gorbachev spoke.

“We have plenty of good athletes and so I suppose they will come from all of the Republics,” he said.

“I think we will compete as one nation,” Yeltsin said. “I don’t think it will be necessary to break it down into Republics.” `

“What flag will you be flying?” Peter Jennings asked.

“There will be new flags. I think,” said Gorbachev. “We will have new things.”

These two men had just come out of a meeting where the Congress of Deputies had just voted itself out of existence. The whole thing was up for grabs. How could they know? The questions asked of these two leaders were among the most refreshing I had ever seen on television.

To Gorbachev. “Regarding the coup leaders. How could you nominate such stupid people?” (I was wrong. I learned.)

“Who is your favorite world leader?” (Yeltsin: Bush. He called me twice a day during the coup. Gorbachev: Many leaders in the world. But since this is going to America, Ronald Reagan and George Bush.)

“What would you say to other countries about Communism now?” (Gorbachev: I would tell them it was a stupid mistake. I think we have lost seventy years. I wish they had tried it out on a smaller country.)

Here were two fellows, sitting in these easy chairs that had been set up in the hall, who were ready, willing and eager to tackle whatever next was going to come along, but who occasionally looked at one another grinning like, hey, who the hell knows what is happening next.

“I’m Jackson Wollins from Philadelphia. Can you tell me who is in charge of all the nuclear missiles in the Soviet Union?

“I spoke to Senator Pell and to Mr. Baker,” Mr. Gorbachev said, ‘and I assured him that the central government has the matter fully at hand. Our safeguards are every bit as good as your safeguards.”

“As for me,” Boris Yeltsin said, “Russia is in full control of whatever weapons there are on Russian soil. Also, we are taking missiles in from the Ukraine.”

In other words, they were contradicting each other. But hey, it’s a bunch of rockets. Don’t worry about it.

“I believe American intelligence will confirm there was no aggressive movement of any of our nuclear hardware during the coup,” Gorbachev said. “You have your spy satellites which can see details right down to the lisence plates. So Mr. Bush knows that is so.”

There were occasions during this video when the audience laughed or cheered or applauded. There was a wonderful camaraderie about the whole thing. Somewhere between America’s Funniest Home Videos and the Johnny Carson Show.

In any case, it was extraordinary. And it was shown, not only here on American television on ABC, but also all across the Soviet Union on their television. Go get ’em Gorby and Boris. We’re rootin’ for ya’.

“This is Dan Rattiner and I’m from Bridgehampton, New York and I would like to address this question to Mr. Gorbachev. Does that thing on your head rub off? Just asking.”