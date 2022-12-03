Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Let’s dive into this week’s East End foodie news bites!

Almond continues the “Artist & Writers” series on Tuesday, December 6 at 7 p.m. This iteration will feature LoVid — comprising Tali Hinkis and Kyle Lapidus — whose interdisciplinary work explores the often invisible or intangible aspects of present-day society, such as communication systems and biological signals. They are particularly interested in the ways technology seeps in the evolution of humanity. The family-style dinner includes three-courses, one glass of wine or draft beer and totals at $59. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant directly at 631-537-5665.

Almond has also announced their 22nd annual Christmas Eve tradition of Berkshire suckling pig roast, sourced from Roaming Acres Farm this year along with seasonal accompaniments, for $49. A portion of the revenue from Christmas Eve will be donated to the Pajama Program, which provides new, warm pajamas and books to children in need in the U.S. and throughout the world. The hours on Christmas Eve are 5–9 p.m. The regular a la carte menu will be available as well.

Nick & Toni’s will be hosting a “Feast of the Seven Fishes Wine Dinner” on December 8, from 6–9 p.m. The progressive Italian meal features indigenous grape varieties and traditional regional cuisine. Delicious dishes include local blackfish crudo, polenta crusted smelt, spicy tomato lobster linguine and salsa verde chestnut codfish. Reservations can be made by visiting nickandtonis.com or calling the restaurant directly at 631-324-3550.

Ram’s Head Inn is hosting several festive events this month. On December 3, the inn on Shelter Island will host a cabaret night in the bar and lounge with dinner, cocktails, wine and lite bites from the bar menu. On Saturday, December 10 at 6 p.m., you can witness a one-man performance of A Christmas Carol while enjoying a sublime three-course dinner. The cost is $125. A Santa brunch for the kiddos follows on Sunday, December 11 at 11:30 a.m., featuring gingerbread houses, cookie decorating, fire pits, s’mores, hot cocoa and spiced cider. The cost is $45 for adults and $20 for kids.

In the spirit of the season of giving, we would like to highlight the great contributions Springs Food Pantry has made to our community. East Hampton Town has had the highest poverty rate in Suffolk County, and many of our elderly neighbors must choose between paying for food and buying medicine. Springs Food Pantry has helped countless families every week for over 30 years. In 2021, the Springs Food Pantry had 40,823 recipient visits. They have provided supplemental food assistance as a short-term, stop-gap measure for families in the hamlet of Springs in East Hampton. They operate out of the Springs Community Presbyterian Church every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to sort, pack and distribute food. If you’re able, please get involved by donating money and/or volunteering time. And thank you to our extraordinary community members that already offer a hand!

Did You Know?

Alex Rossi, the owner of the rejigged Springs Tavern & Grill, remembers wandering into the tavern years ago to have a beer and enjoy a soccer match. He also recalls taking in the rich history on the walls from its days as The Jungle Inn and Jungle Pete’s. Rossi is continuing that tradition at the new tavern and, in fact, it has one of the liveliest World Cup crowds in the Hamptons! Make sure you catch a game there before the tournament ends in two weeks. It is also serving a special menu for the World Cup, featuring avocado toast, wings, spiced chicken breast sandwich, baja fish tacos and short rib chili nachos.

The team at Sant Ambroeus in East Hampton are long-standing members of the Milanese-style coffee bar and restaurant. Jorge Flores, the general manager, began his career as a busser in Southampton 10 years ago, and the kitchen will be helmed by Miguel Gutierrez, who got his start as a dishwasher at Sant Ambroeus West Village. It’s a family affair! There are several new dishes on the East Hampton menu, along with wine offerings from the Italian regions of Tuscany, Sicily and Piedmont and a sprinkling of French and American options.

Bits & Bites:

Give the gifts of cookies this holiday season. Tate’s Bake Shop is offering seasonal gift baskets that may be shipped nationally. Baskets include the Best Wishes of the Season Tin ($60), containing Tate’s signature crispy chocolate chip cookies, white macadamia nut cookies, chocolate tea loaf and pecan square and vegan cookies, available in two flavors. Visit tatesbakeshop.com to view all of the offerings.

When you think of Wölffer Estate, you may think of enjoying a glass of rosé while watching the sun set over the vineyard. However, this winter they’re debuting “Winter Wonderland at the Wine Stand,” where you and your family can enjoy ice-skating, a larger-than-life holiday display, limited edition Wölffer merchandise and Santa himself on select days! There will also be fire pits and tasty beverages such as mulled wine and cider, hot chocolate, holiday treats and a local food truck to keep you warm. Winter Wonderland will be open on select days and tickets, which cost $30, may be purchased online.

Food Quote:

“Food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate.” –Alan D. Wolfelt, author

