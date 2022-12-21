Hamptons New Year’s Eve Events & Dinners to Welcome 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

It’s almost 2023, which means it’s time to make your New Year’s Eve plans. If you’ll be dining or partying in the Hamptons on Saturday, December 31, consider these enticing restaurants and bars.

Consider celebrating New Year’s Eve at Good Ground Tavern at Canoe Place Inn & Cottages. Festivities begin with a five-course feast including bone marrow soup and choice of local smoked duck breast or wood-grilled beef tenderloin. A Bûche de Noël from Canoe Place Inn’s pastry chef provides a festive ending, and afterwards, guests can adjourn to the library to enjoy live jazz from the Front Row Trio, led by acclaimed vocalist and saxophonist Ken Fowser, before the ball drop and Champagne toast at midnight. Reservations are $135 and required. 239 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Ring in the new year at Cowfish in Hampton Bays with a delicious four-course prix fixe, complimentary Champagne toast, DJ, dancing and balloon drop for $85. The full Cowfish menu will be available in addition to the prix fixe until until 6:30 p.m. Reservations can be placed for a table downstairs by the dance floor or upstairs. 258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Fans of sushi or steak may be best served heading to Union Sushi & Steak in Southampton for their New Year’s Eve plans. The restaurant is offering a four-course prix fixe menu for $89, but seating is limited so reservations at [email protected] are a must. 40 Bowden Square, Southampton. 631-377-3500, dineatunion.com

Take your pick from three exclusive Southampton Social Club New Year’s Eve packages: the $125 silver package with passed hors d’oeuvres and Champagne toast, the $175 gold package with added four-course dinner or the $225 platinum package with private table, bottle service and one bottle of premium vodka or tequila on top of the silver and gold benefits. The tunes will be provided by DJ Loki. 256 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

The annual Calissa New Year’s Eve party will feature a DJ spinning in the lounge, festive menu additions, an optional drink package and plenty of Champagne. The kitchen is open 5–11 p.m., and at 9 p.m. the DJ starts spinning and $90 drink packages — standard spirits, wine, beer and a midnight Champagne toast — become available. Dinner specials include lobster ravioli, dover sole, veal chop and raw bar additions. 1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House is hosting a sophisticated New Year’s Eve dinner that includes caviar, three courses and Champagne. Don’t wait to reserve a table. 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-808-2000, toppingrosehouse.com

Almond in Bridgehampton will serve a special locally sourced four-course prix fixe menu in celebration of New Year’s Eve on Saturday, December 31 beginning at 9 p.m. Guests will receive party favors, and a Champagne toast will be offered. Cost for the evening is $135 per person. The a la carte menu will be offered earlier in the evening alongside holiday specials. The New Year’s Eve menu features lobster lettuce wraps, venison bratwurst, tuna loin, cedar plank Hudson Valley steelhead and dry-aged rib of beef. 1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com

Like every other day of the year, Pierre’s in Bridgehampton is open for business on New Year’s Eve, offering all of their popular French delicacies. 2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5110, pierresbridgehampton.com

Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor is hosting a New Year’s Eve soirée to kick off 2023 in style. The prix fixe dinner offers two choices of seating times: 6 p.m. for $125 or 9 p.m. for $175. The menu includes options such as seared local fois gras, lobster gnocchi, shallot-crusted seared tuna and roasted cauliflower steak. 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-2100, caperesorts.com/barons-cove

Old Stove Pub in Sagaponack has secured one of the East End’s most popular bands, Hopefully Forgiven, to provide live entertainment for their New Year’s Eve Silver & White Party. Guests who secure their seat for this reservations-only event will be treated to special four-course menu, Champagne toast, party favors and DJ at midnight. 3516 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack. 631-537-3300, oldstovepub.com

The Clubhouse in East Hampton is ringing in the new year in a big way with three talented musical acts: Dueling Pianos, the HooDoo Loungers and CK Beats. Tickets include passed hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails, table service, a complimentary welcome drink and a midnight toast. Doors open at 8 p.m. 174 Daniels Hole Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2657, clubhousehamptons.com

Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton will ring in 2023 with a special four-course chef’s tasting menu on New Year’s Eve. The four-course menu will cost $135 per person, and a wine pairing menu will also be available. The evening will feature hats, noise makers, balloons, and guests will receive a gift from the Nick & Toni’s pastry team. Reservations are recommended and can be made on Resy or by calling the restaurant. The four-course menu, subject to change, includes delicata squash, agnellino, free range chicken, prosciutto wrapped monkfish and New York strip steak. 136 North Main Street, East Hampton, 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

Rowdy Hall is offering a la carte holiday specials for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The specials will be offered for both lunch and dinner on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The regular a la carte menu will also be available. Specials include a Cuban sandwich for New Year’s Eve lunch, classic eggs Benedict for New Year’s Day lunch and baby lamb chops for dinner both days. 10 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-8555, rowdyhall.com

Adults age 21 and over can ring in the new year in style at The Stephen Talkhouse, Amagansett’s iconic music venue, with a party starring crowd-favorite band Hello Brooklyn. Tickets are $50, and the show starts at 10 p.m. 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

At Midnight in Montauk — the Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa New Year’s Eve party — attendees can enjoy live music by the band Reign, passed canapés, a premium open bar and a special toast to 2023 for $195 per ticket. Canapé menu items include house-made cowboy caviar chips, lobster BLT, pepper-crusted NY strip, spinach and cheese empanadas, and more. Those looking for more of a sit-down dining experience should consider the over-the-top, five-course meal served in the Scarpetta Beach dining room. It’s $150 for adults and teens and $85 for kids 11 and under. 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com/montauk