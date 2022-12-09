Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Everyone loves receiving gifts for Christmas and Chanukah, but the other side of that interaction can be even more rewarding. With that in mind, why not give to those who are truly in need this season?

Donate to a good cause in the Hamptons, on the North Fork and on Long Island and beyond, and learn the joy of charitable giving!

Enjoy Giving to These Area Charities

Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center

Created after a fire killed two children of seasonal workers, Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center serves the community’s children with educational, enrichment and empowering programs, and acts as a lifeline for many working parents locally. Kids flourish in BCCRC’s programs and play safely in this historically Black, community-based organization serving all marginalized East End children and families. The organization’s food pantry also helps feed many struggling families. Learn more and donate at bhccrc.org.

Life’s WORC

Opening hearts, doors and minds for more than 50 years, this organization was founded by Schneps Media founder Victoria Schneps (owner of Dan’s Papers) to support people with intellectual disabilities and autism. The organization helps find more than 1,000 people with developmental disabilities and on the autism spectrum warm, loving group homes and day programs that support them and their families. Their Family Center For Autism offers an inclusive environment where people of all ages can explore a variety of activities, classes, and programs. Learn more and donate at lifesworc.org.

RISE Life Services

Established in 1980 under another name, RISE Life Services was created by family members of people with developmental disabilities who were concerned about the physical and emotional decline of patients compelled to live in crowded institutions. These family members believed that appropriate treatment and training in a warm, sheltered, homelike environment would enhance their loved ones’ physical and emotional growth. RLS says all individuals have the right, to the extent of their ability, to live in the community and enjoy the benefits and amenities of living in society. Today the organization operates 32 homes and four programs, including one in Riverhead. Learn more and donate at riselifeservices.org.

Winters Center for Autism

Committed to enhancing quality of life for adults with autism through job creation, training and placement while helping businesses to develop and implement programs to employ people with autism, Winters Center for Autism was founded in 2020 with the belief that employment provides people with a sense of fulfillment and purpose. The organization addresses that need by identifying skills and talents of participants and matching them with businesses and organizations open to creating jobs for capable and trained employees — creating a kinder and more inclusive Long Island community.

The Center also provides fitness, recreation and social programs to assist participants in achieving their goals. Learn more and donate at winterscenterforautism.com.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island

Since 1977, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island has believed that every child should have the opportunity to reach his or her full potential, both as individuals and citizens. By doing so, they will not only do well, they will also do great things. For over 40 years, BBBSLI has been making a positive difference in the lives of Long Island’s youth by developing and implementing a wide range of mentoring programs. Learn more and donate at bbbsli.org.

Ellen Hermanson Foundation

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation has changed the medical landscape of the East End of Long Island, where breast cancer diagnosis and mortality rates are among the highest in New York State. With a deep commitment to the community, the foundation gives back by funding state-of-the-art medical equipment and breast cancer screenings at the Ellen Hermanson Breast Center (EHBC) at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and locations in Hampton Bays and East Hampton. Proceeds also benefit Ellen’s Well, a free psychosocial services program that provides support groups and other healing opportunities, and many are familiar with the organization’s popular Ellen’s Run fundraiser each summer in Southampton. Learn more and donate at ellenhermanson.org.

Belmont Child Care Association, Inc.

Established in December 1998, Belmont Child Care Association was made to create a child care center at Belmont Park which has the largest population of backstretch workers of the three New York Racing Association tracks. The organization eventually built Anna House, the centerpiece of their efforts and crown jewel — a full-scale childcare and early childhood education facility located at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY. A unique location that’s easily accessible to employees of both Belmont and Aqueduct Racetrack, it offers predawn opening and weekend hours making it the ideal, and often only, affordable childcare option for backstretch families. Learn more and donate at belmontchildcare.org.

Of course, these just scratch the surface of all the wonderful charitable organization offering service on the East End and Long Island. Find one or more that mean something to you and make a donation this holiday season!