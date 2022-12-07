Dead Humpback Whale Washes Up in Southampton Then Napeague

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A dead humpback whale that washed up off the Village of Southampton on December 2 floated east and got stuck on a sandbar in the ocean off Napeague near Montauk a day later, officials said.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society responded to the scene. Officials said the 31-foot whale could not be reached because it was still in the water.

“While we know that humpback whales are seasonal migrators that travel south to warmer climates during the winter months, we are still receiving several reports of humpback whales in our waters,” the nonprofit stated.

The group is working with New York State Parks Police, state parks department, NOAA Fisheries New England/Mid-Atlantic and the state Department of Environmental Conservation to determine a plan to conduct a necropsy examination and coordinate logistics for disposal of the whale.

Members of the public are urged to report sightings of sick, injured, entangled, or deceased marine mammals and sea turtles to the NYS Stranding Hotline at 631-369-9829.