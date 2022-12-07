Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East Hampton domestic diva and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is bringing the oh-so-delicious goods this week via her @marthastewart Instagram account, which has been fully dedicated to holiday sweets for Cookie Week, and we can’t get enough!

Don’t worry, we’ve got a link to all these recipes, too!

Martha Stewart’s Holiday Cookie Week

Stewart’s IG officially kicked things off on Monday with an array of cookies in one shot and an introductory message, explaining:

“Welcome to the world of #cookieweek! We’re gearing up for seven full days of festive sweetness — so stay tuned as we share our go-to holiday cookie recipes (including Martha’s favorites!), elevated frosting techniques, dessert gifting tips, and more. We hope you’ll join us as we bake, ice, and garnish our way towards the holiday season.”

On Tuesday, she dropped a gorgeous shot of her angelic, white and silver sugar cookies with this bit of truth:

“It doesn’t get more iconic — or customizable — than our Basic Sugar Cookies recipe.”

Then Stewart laid it all out there with an illustrated “holiday cookie bingo board” showing “all the iconic recipes we’ve made over the last few years,” and asked fans to check off the ones they’ve made during seasons past.

Just look at them all! How many of you got bingo?

Following one more #cookieweek post featuring molasses-ginger crisps, Stewart shared her “(almost) too pretty to eat” wreath-shaped shortbread cookies infused with Meyer lemon and decorated with sugared rosemary and thyme.

Then she sold us on her Cookie Decorating Starter Pack — yes, of course commerce was involved, Stewart is a shrewd woman!

Finally, on Wednesday afternoon, the 81-year-old kitchen queen took us back with a classic clip featuring a younger Stewart baking cookies shaped as stars, moons and edible silver balls for decorating her Christmas tree. Who thinks she looks even better now?

Stay tuned to Stewart’s Instagram to enjoy four more days of her Cookie Week festivities.

Martha Stewart Cookie Recipes

And while you’re waiting for the next installment, try all Martha Stewart’s fabulous holiday cookie recipes available online at marthastewart.com/1502264/cookie-recipes.