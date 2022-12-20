Foods Hold the Secret to Staying 100% Cancer-Free

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Here is the way to stay 100% cancer free. I found it in a magazine I subscribe to called Consumer Reports On Health in the October issue under the headline “Foods That Help Fight Cancer.” This is real.

Here is the list of things you can eat that reduce the possibility of getting cancer. First is nuts. An analysis made by a 2015 study in Nutrition Reviews journal, it says, shows that your cancer risk is slashed by 15% by eating nuts.

Next are berries. A 2020 study in another journal, Cancer Research, written by Marjorie McCullough, Sc.D., R.D., of the American Cancer Society, reduces deaths from breast cancer by 25%.

Whole grains are also studied in On Health. Edward Giovannucci, a professor of nutrition and epidemiology at Harvard School of Public Health, says that eating 3 ounces of whole grains a day lowered the odds of colorectal cancer by 17%.

Then there’s coffee. A 2007 study in the journal Gastroenterology found that drinking just two cups a day reduces the risk of liver cancer by 43%.

If you add up all these reductions in cancer in these studies, 43%, 17%, 25% and 15%, your total cancer risk has been reduced by 100%. So that’s it.

And there’s more. On Health magazine also says cancer possibilities can be reduced by eating carrots, dark leafy greens, tofu, edamame, broccoli and cauliflower. However, in my opinion, this is unnecessary since you’ve already reduced the chances of getting cancer to zero.

Give the information about these other foods to your friends. If they add one or two to the earlier list, they could drop others. 100% is 100%.

And so by eating those things, you now are free to eat hot dogs, french fries, tacos, chocolate cake and fried chicken to your heart’s content.

And tell people you read about this in Dan’s Papers.