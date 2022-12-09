Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There are all kinds of fun things to do with your kids on the East End this weekend, December 10–11, 2022. Get out and about in the Hamptons and North Fork to enjoy festive holiday activities, ice skating, live shows and more. And don’t miss our list of go-to family attractions.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Weekend

Block Printed Holiday Wrapping-Paper Workshop

Saturday, December 10, 10 a.m.

Your creative kiddo ages 6–18 can create their own rubber stamps, apply ink to printing blocks and stamp them on craft paper to make homemade wrapping paper with artist Kym Fulmer. The cost is $32 per session and advanced registration is required.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org

Winter Wonderland at the Wolffer Winestand

Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11, 12 p.m.

Enjoy the first year of this winter-themed event at Wolffer Estate suitable for the entire family. Your $30 ticket includes ice skating, skate rentals, hot chocolate for kiddos and a glass of wine for grown-ups. There will also be firepits, a holiday display and visits from Santa himself on select days. Be sure to reserve your ticket ahead of time online.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Our Fabulous Variety Show Winter Varietal Performing Arts Showcase

Saturday, December 10, 2–3:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this fabulous performance at LTV studios that includes tap, jazz, hip hop and Irish step acts. Ticket prices range from $10 to $35 and VIP seating is available.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-507-4603

Santa Is Visiting the Library!

Saturday, December 10, 10:30 a.m.–noon

Don’t miss this special visit by Santa, who will land first at the Cutchogue Firehouse by helicopter. He will then head over to the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library, where he will be listening to little holiday wishes. No registration is required.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

Teen Skate Night

Saturday, December 10, 6–9 p.m.

Bring your little roller skater in grades 7–12 over to the Greenport American Legion. Admission is $10 with a skate rental and $5 if you bring your own wheels.

102 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

The Clubhouse

Enjoy some serious sporting fun with your kiddos at The Clubhouse, where they’ll enjoy bowling, arcade games, mini golf and snacks in a fun atmosphere.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-637-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Country Corner Cafe

If your little adventurer is getting hungry, take them over to the Country Corner Cafe for breakfast or lunch. They can enjoy a kid-friendly menu that includes pancakes, waffles, burgers and homemade mac & cheese. The eatery is also known for its delicious desserts and ice cream.

55765 NY-25, Southold. 631-765-6766, countrycornersouthold.com

Custer Institute and Observatory

Take your little explorer over to the Custer Institute and Observatory, which is open to the public every Saturday night from dusk until midnight. You can view the night sky through powerful telescopes, take a tour, or visit the library, exhibit room, or gift shop. In addition, you can check out their website for frequent family-friendly events.

1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Long Island Aquarium

Bring your little guppy over to one of the East End’s most popular attractions, which includes exhibits like Amphibian Alley, Amazon Rainforest and Butterflies. Tickets are $29.99 for children and $42.99 for adults. Little ones under age 2 can attend for free.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Main Street Sweets

Your kiddo can enjoy the adorable display of penny candy at this local mom-and-pop favorite. While you’re there, pick up a unique gift for the holidays.

121 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-5753, mainstreetsweetswesthampton.com

Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm

Don’t miss out on serious holiday fun that includes ice skating, a petting zoo, bouncy houses, hayrides, cookie decorating and face painting. You’ll also enjoy hot apple cider, popcorn and smores while you sit by the firepit. And don’t forget to pick out your tree while you’re there!

30105 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-735-9242, santaschristmastreefarmli.com

South Fork Natural History Museum & Nature Center

Your little explorer won’t want to miss all of the nature right here on the South Fork, including colorful floor-to-ceiling murals, a marine touch tank and aquariums. The cost of admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children and free for members.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Southampton Ice Rink

Enjoy the public skating sessions at this clean and friendly local favorite. Skate rentals, refreshment options and lessons are also available.

668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

The Wharf Shop

Get some great gifts at this local shop known for its unique toys and games. The friendly staff and gift wrapping help make the experience special.

69 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0420, wharfshop.com

YMCA East Hampton

Get your little athletes moving indoors with an indoor swimming pool, basketball courts and an open gym. Your kiddo can also sign up ahead of time for youth lessons.

2 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-6884, ymcali.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.