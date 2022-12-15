Things to Do in the Hamptons This Weekend: December 16–22

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There are still lots of exciting holiday events and activities coming to the Hamptons with Christmas and Chanukah around the corner. Get out and about to see what’s happening, including plenty of non-holiday workshops and fun things to do.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Jeff LeBlanc at Wölffer Estate

Friday, December 16, 4–7 p.m.

Take in the soothing acoustic sounds of Jeff LeBlanc, who has toured the country with artists like Tori Kelly and Chris Isaak. Meanwhile, enjoy seasonal pairings, new wine releases and specialty cocktails at Wölffer Estate.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Friday-Sunday, December 16–18

Don’t miss the Hampton Theatre Company as they present this adaptation of the classic film by Frank Capra. Friday’s show will begin at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday’s performances begin at 2:30 p.m. Arrive early to enjoy hot beverages before the show.

125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-6955, hamptontheatre.org

Holiday Harmonies

Saturday, December 17, 7:30–9 p.m.

Head on over to St. Rosalie’s Church for some sparkling holiday carols, complete with a lovely ambiance and acoustics. Prepaid admission is $30, and tickets are $40 at the door.

31 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-807-3642, hamptonbaysrotary.org

Judy Carmichael at Bay Street Theater

Saturday, December 17, 8–9:30 p.m.

Head on out to Sag Harbor, where you’ll enjoy the stride piano and swing of Judy Carmichael. She will have her jazz trio with her. Tickets begin at $40.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Damien Sneed at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

Saturday, December 17, 8–9:30 p.m.

Sing along to Damien Sneed’s renditions of holiday classics as well as gospel, rock and jazz favorites at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Inda Eaton at The Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, December 17, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss Inda Eaton, whose career as an American singer-songwriter spans 20 years and eight albums. Her humor and flair make her rock and folk-infused songs feel homey and soothing. Tickets are $40.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Christmas Pageant

Sunday, December 18

Don’t miss this special telling of the Christmas story presented by the Sunday School students from the Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons.

111 Saint Andrews Road, Southampton. 631-275-1851, dormitionhamptons.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Grassland to Grassland Hike: Vineyard Field to Poxabogue County Park

Saturday, December 17, 9–10:30 a.m.

Don’t miss this moderately-paced 1.5-mile hike from Vineyard Field to the grasslands of Poxabogue County Park. You’ll learn about local plants and get some exercise at the same time!

365 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-745-0689, sofo.org

East Hampton MenorahCade

Sunday, December 18, 3:30 p.m.

Kick off the holiday with a parade of cars topped with menorahs that will travel from the Chabad of the Hamptons to the Hook Windmill on North Main Street in East Hampton, where the grand community menorah will be lit.

42 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, chabadofthehamptons.com

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Figure Drawing Workshop

Friday, December 16, 1 p.m.

Budding artists can draw from live figures and work on elements like line, mass and proportion at the Southampton Arts Center. The cost is $25 and $20 for SAC members.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Friday Matinee: Falling for Figaro

Friday, December 16, 2–4 p.m.

Head on over to the Rogers Memorial Library for a lighthearted afternoon with this romantic comedy about a bright and successful fund manager who leaves everything behind to pursue a career as an opera singer in Scotland.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

Cars and Coffee at Hamptons Car Club

Saturday, December 17, 8 a.m.–noon

Car enthusiasts are welcome to enjoy a Saturday talking about their favorite autos in a relaxed atmosphere. Lots of parking is available and refreshments will be served at a discounted price.

471 County Road, 39, Southampton. 631-600-2277, carsandcoffeeevents.com

Artists & Artisans Holiday Market

Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Head on over to Ashawagh Hall for some serious holiday shopping that includes local art, sculpture and kitchen gits. On Saturday, you can enjoy a prosecco shopping spree and meet Santa from 4–7 p.m.

780 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. ashawagh-hall.org

Meowy Catmas Southampton Animal Shelter Open House

Saturday, December 17, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Check out all of the furry friends at the Southampton Animal Shelter, where you’ll enjoy a bake sale, hot cocoa, a cat donation drive and cat sponsorships.

102 Old Riverhead Road West, Hampton Bays. 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

Fitness for Older Adults

Tuesday, December 20, 11 a.m.–noon

Older adults can enjoy this virtual fitness class designed specifically for their needs presented by the East Hampton Library. Renae Puco is a certified group fitness instructor who teaches classes in Body Sculpting, Kickboxing, Zumba and Pilates.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Floor Yoga With Leah & Alini

Thursday, December 22, 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Bring your own mat to the Montauk Library, where you’ll flex, pose and stretch with alternating instructors Leah and Alini. Yoga can improve strength, balance and flexibility while helping you to lose weight and stay in shape.

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

LongHouse Illuminated: See the Garden in Different Lights

On view through December 17

Don’t miss the last weekend to check out the elegant grounds of the Longhouse Reserve as they are dappled with luminaria and sparkling sculptures. Treats and hot beverages are also part of the fun. Purchase your ticket ahead of time.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

Hand Made: Guitars According to G. E. Smith & The American Artists’ Hand Archive

On view through December 22

Don’t miss one of the last weekends to catch this exhibit at The Church featuring a collection of 16 rare and classic guitars along with the American Artists’ Hands Archive assemblage of 31 bronze cast sculptures depicting the hands of visual artists.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Art for Giving

On view through December 24

Don’t miss this unique exhibit benefiting the Heart of the Hamptons at MM Fine Art. It’s a wonderful opportunity for art collectors and gift-givers to find something unique. Artists whose work will be sold include Rainier Andreesen, Irina Alimanestianu and Brian O’Leary.

4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

Leslie Hewitt at Dia Bridgehampton

On view through June 4, 2023

Drive on over to Dia Bridgehampton to explore Leslie Hewitt’s unique approach to photography and sculpture. She explores ideas like light, sound and inertia through imagery and shapes.

23 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. 212-989-5566, diaart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.