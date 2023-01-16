Recipe: On the Docks Broiled Miso Oysters

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This recipe for broiled miso oysters comes to us from the fine folks at On the Docks in Aquebogue. The list of ingredient quantities is ideal to serve four.

On the Docks Broiled Miso Oysters

INGREDIENTS

24 oysters (local Blue Point) shucked, half shell

jalapeño (seeded, minced)

lime, sliced

miso butter

MISO BUTTER INGREDIENTS

6 tbsp unsalted butter, room temp

4 tbsp white miso

2 scallions, chopped white & green

juice of 1 lime

fresh ground pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Mix all miso butter ingredients until incorporated, form into a log, wrap in plastic wrap, refrigerate at least 1 hour.

2. Preheat broiler on high.

3. Shuck oysters and place on baking sheet.

4. Cut miso butter into 1/2-inch-thick slices.

5. Place a slice of miso butter on each oyster.

6. Place under preheated broiler for approximately 3 minutes or until butter melts.

7. Arrange broiled oysters on plate, and minced jalapeños in middle of each oyster.

8. Place a dot of sriracha in the middle of each oyster and serve.

Taste more oyster goodness at On the Docks, 177 Meeting House Creek Road, Aquebogue. For more info, visit onthedocksgrill.com.