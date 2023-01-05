Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, January 6–12, 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons continues to offer a wide array fun things to do in the new year! This week, enjoy live shows, art exhibitions, enriching activities, workshops, outdoor activities and more, January 6–12, 2023.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Certain Moves Duo at Wölffer Estate

Friday, January 6, 4–7 p.m.

Enjoy cozy Candlelight Fridays in the Tasting Room at Wölffer Estate, which includes live music, new wine releases and specialty cocktails. Certain Moves will be playing classics and originals in a smooth style. Reservations are recommended.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

The Fireside Sessions With Nancy Atlas and Friends

Saturday, January 7, 8–9 p.m.

Come and listen to uplifting Americana, Blues and Rock by Nancy Atlas at the Bay Street Theater. Tickets are $35–$45 and can be purchased ahead of time.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0818, baystreet.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Full Wolf Moon Hike With Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt

Friday, January 6, 5 p.m.

Join Jean McDermott from Friends of Long Pond Greenbelt for this one-hour hike through Vineyard Fields. Light refreshments and conversation will follow it. Learn about the legend of the night moon and the howling of the wolves. The event is free but pre-registration is required.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-599-2391, sofo.org

Montauk Nature Walk

Saturday, January 7, 9 a.m.–noon

Join the Great South Bay Audubon Society for this invigorating weekend walk. The journey will begin at the Montauk Lighthouse parking lot, but latecomers can join in the vicinity of the restaurant overlook.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. greatsouthbayaudubon.org/event/montauk-nature-walk-3

Sagaponack Sunset Electric Bike Tour

Monday–Thursday, January 9–12, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Book your time slot ahead of time for a tour of scenic Sagaponack at sunset. You’ll begin at the village parking lot in Bridgehampton to be fitted for your eBike. After that, you’ll enjoy a 14-mile guided tour through Sagg Main Beach and the racing route of the historic vintage Bridgehampton Sports Car Races. You’ll end up right where you started.

99 School Street Parking Lot, Bridgehampton. 631-276-9840, electricbikesagogo.com/sagaponack

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Challah Baking

Friday, January 6, 11 a.m.

Head on out to the Jewish Center of the Hamptons to learn how to make challah with Rebbetzin Stephanie Whitehorn, creator of the Whitehorn Challah. You’ll be able to take home your own freshly baked creation. Pre-registration is required.

44 Woods Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-9858, jcoh.org

A Winter Tea at the John Jermain Library

Friday, January 6, 2–3:30 p.m.

Head on over to the Lower Room of the John Jermain Library for a hot cup of tea to warm up a January day. You’ll also enjoy scones, jam and clotted cream while learning about tea history and collecting scone recipes. Margaret M. Johnson, the author of 13 cookbooks, will be selling and signing her books at the event.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Oyster Happy Hour at Calissa

Friday, January 6, 5–7 p.m.

Treat yourself to $1 oysters at Calissa’s bar every Friday night. Afterward, stay for dinner or boogie to the music of the live DJ.

1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

Happy Mew Year Open House

Saturday, January 7, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

If you’re looking for a purr-fect way to spend a winter Saturday, sneak on over to the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, where you’ll meet plenty of adoptable friends. There will also be a bake sale, coffee and raffles.

102 Old Riverhead Road West, Hampton Bays. 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

Mostly Baroque Recorder Jam

Sunday, January 8, 4–5 p.m.

If you play a little recorder, head on over to the Hampton Library, where you’ll play “mostly Baroque” pieces in a group setting! Some experience is necessary and pre-registration is required.

2748 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Pan Seared Chicken With Two Different Sauces with Chef Rob Scott

Monday, January 9, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Join Chef Rob Scott in the Lower Room of the Hampton Bays Library for this live demonstration. He will show you how to make Pan Seared Chicken with Spinach and Sundried Tomato Sauce and Chicken Cacciatore Sauce. Pre-registration is required.

50 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbays.librarycalendar.com

Almond Artists & Writers Dinner Series: Andrina Wekontash Smith

Monday, January 9, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss Andrina Wekontash Smith, a writer, singer and performer with a theater degree from Emerson College. Her work explores themes like identity and race. The $59 cost of your ticket will also include a 3-course meal and a glass of wine or draft beer. Reservations need to be made by calling the restaurant directly.

1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com

Chair Yoga With Kate Alessio

Thursday, January 12, 11 a.m.

Join instructor Kate Alessio for this unique online opportunity to perform yoga poses using chairs for support. Yoga is known to help with things like weight loss, flexibility and mood enhancement. Register ahead of time and a Zoom ID and password will be emailed to you 15 minutes before the start of the event.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org/calendar

Garden That Keeps on Giving

Thursday, January 12, 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Drop in the Morris Meeting Room of the Rogers Memorial Library to create your own blend of herbal tea or cooking herbs from the library’s Demonstration Garden. Tea and cookies will be served.

91 Coopers Farm Road, 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

Classics Book Group With Carolyn: Emma by Jane Austen

Thursday, January 12, 4–5 p.m.

If books are your thing but you find it difficult to get out on a chilly winter day, don’t miss your chance to discuss this Jane Austen classic with your friends at the Montauk Library via Zoom. Email [email protected] and the link will be sent to you 30 minutes prior to the meeting.

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Art Wars! The Met, MoMA and Whitney: What Each Might Argue is Art

Saturday, January 8, 2–3 p.m.

Join the Quogue Library for this special virtual presentation on how the first art curators defined art and competed with one another. Pre-registration is required.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quogue.librarycalendar.com

A Show About Nothing at the Eric Firestone Gallery

On view through January 28

Don’t miss this show at the Eric Firestone Gallery celebrating its 12-year history with the year-round Hamptons community. On view will be paintings and works on paper by artists like Jorge Fick, Judy Bowman and Mimi Gross.

4 Newton Lane, East Hampton. 631-604-2386, ericfirestonegallery.com

A Room Full of Art

On view through February 12

Visit the Southampton Cultural Center for a maze where you can view art by Adam Baranello from every angle. The gallery is open every day from noon–4 p.m.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Yin & Yang

On view through March 6

Celebrate the beauty of contrast at this exhibit at The White Room Gallery that’s premiering on January 6. The gallery is open Friday–Sunday during the winter season.

2415 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1418, thewhiteroom.gallery

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.